Jason Oppenheim jokes he's the 'jacked' twin as brother Brett claps back











Jason Oppenheim went back in time and shared a never-before-seen photo with twin brother, Brett. Not knowing whose who, the Selling Sunset star joked about being the more ‘jacked’ sibling, but his sibling had the perfect comeback.

Jason Oppenheim and his twin brother Brett have a strong family and working relationship. Alongside his brother, both are the founders of The Oppenheim Group.

Though Brett became a regular cast in the Netflix series and was appointed the Senior Vice President, the realtor also embarked on his own endeavors in 2020.

Nonetheless, the two still take part in hilarious conversations and clap backs on social media.

Jason claims he’s the ‘jacked’ brother

On October 30, Jason took to his personal Instagram to share an unearthed photo with twin brother, Brett. In the heartwarming image from their childhood, both are lifting a weight while wearing different colored swim shorts.

Jason joked he was the “more jacked” of the pair.

“I’m def more jacked,” he wrote in his caption.

Fans and Selling Sunset co-stars flooded the comments with their responses. However, Brett had the best clap back for this brother.

Shots fired.

Brett replied: “It’s cool how you still lift the exact same weight.”

Fans couldn’t recognize them for the hair

While some left comments about young Jason and Brett, fans were left scratching their heads over who was who.

Funnily, other viewers focused on how much hair they had, claiming it made it almost impossible to recognize them.

One fan wrote: “Your comments sound like me and my sister when we see a picture of us as kids.”

“Didn’t recognize you with the hair [laughing emoji]. No offense, sir” a second fan wrote.

Another fan pointed out: “Wow you both had so much hair!!”

One fan thought: “I think Jason is the one in red shorts and Brett is the one in blue!!”

The reason why Brett left The Oppenheim Group

After years of success, Brett opened up Oppenheim Real State in 2020. However, the 45-year-old is still listed as the Senior Vice President of The Oppenheim Group.

While fans have seen the popular realtor in the show, former co-star Christine Quinn broke the news of his alleged departure during an interview with Glamour.

“Brett has left to start his own brokerage,” Christine confirmed with the news outlet.

However, Jason squashed rumors Brett opened up a rival brokerage and said they are still in a working relationship, writes HelloMagazine.

Even though the brothers no longer work together, there is no bad blood between the two. They have continued to work together on other projects.

Most recently, both siblings joined forces for the spin-off show of Selling Sunset, Selling The OC.

