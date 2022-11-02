Jason Oppenheim takes a big step forward as he declares love for Marie











Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim is pulling out all the stops to show his new girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, just how much he adores her. What better way for Oppenheim to profess his love than by sharing it with his 1.4 million Instagram followers?

Jason ended the latest season of the Netflix show by breaking up with his co-star, Chrishell Stause. Not looking to jump into another relationship too soon, his mindset changed once he crossed paths with the 25-year-old German model.

Let’s find out more about who Jason’s new girlfriend is as he takes their relationship to the next level, with the L-word…

Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Jason Oppenheim declares he is in love with Marie

In a recent Instagram post shared by both Marie and Jason the caption reads, “Love you” before adding, “Such a pleasure working with @charlottelobry on this wonderful project.” The Instagram video showed a montage of clips from Oppenheim and Nurk’s romantic photoshoot together a couple of weeks ago. The pair worked with Parisian photographer, Charlotte Tolbry, in a steamy shoot for Numero Magazine.

Not only has Oppenheim declared his love for Marie but he is open to taking their relationship to the next level. The realtor has previously spoken on his fear of commitment but he is now considering marriage: “I’m more open to being a husband than I am a father right now,” he told People in August 2022. “I like the idea that there’s no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us.”

It appears Nurk is on the same page as her partner, as she also told People, “I think for the next ten years, I’m good. And that’s a long time, so I’m not even thinking about it yet.”

View Instagram Post

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk’s relationship explored

Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk were first spotted together in Greece in July 2022, which came six months after the Selling Sunset star’s split from Stause. Since the show wrapped, Chrishell has moved on too as she found love with Australian musician G Flip.

The couple has now made things both Instagram and red carpet official, not only that but the jet-setters have been spotted globe-trotting around the world together. In addition to their trip to Greece, the duo has been seen in L.A., Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, California, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In September 2022, Nurk opened up about her relationship in an interview with Vogue Germany where she explained the negatives of being thrown into the spotlight. “Since I’ve been with Jason, I have a lot less privacy,” the model said. “There are always not only positives but negative aspects when one lives out in the open. Whether it’s on social media, in the press, or on TV, one is much more quickly judged.”

Selling Sunset has been renewed for season 6 and the show’s cast members are set to return including Jason and his twin brother, Brett, and Chrishell Stause.

Nurk is also set to appear in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset: “I’ll be seen in season 6 and I’m very excited,” she told Vogue Germany. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t prepare for it because the production was already planned. But on a reality show, it’s actually better not to think too much about it so it’s not unnatural.”

View Instagram Post

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK