Jason Oppenheim thinking about swapping LA sunsets for Paris with Marie-Lou Nurk











Jason Oppenheim is on cloud nine and already planning to buy a second home in order to be close to his Parisian girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. The realtor is now considering purchasing a place in Europe to make their current long-distance relationship much ‘easier’.

The relationship between Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk seems to be going from strength to strength. The two appear to be deeply into each other since they first locked eyes on a Greek island, Mykonos.

Following their romantic trip to the city of love, the Selling Sunset star is now looking at properties in the French capital. He says this is in order to spend more time with his girlfriend when in the country.

Jason and Marie-Lou’s plans for an ‘easier’ relationship

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the realtor confessed wanting to spend more time with her girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. The model currently lives in Paris, but the two often make time for each other in US and France.

Jason and Marie-Lou, who made their relationship public in July after being spotted together in Greece, have spent a lot of time together. Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed a couple of days in the city of love, where they spent time with friends followed by a steamy photoshoot.

“Right now we’re just kind of figuring out how to mesh our lives together because she lives in Paris and I live in LA,” Jason explained about his current situation with Marie.

The 45-years-old joked that his Parisian beau is going to “want her own bathroom” eventually, which is something he will “need to figure out in the near term”.

Selling ‘sunsets’ – or dream homes – is Jason’s forte. The popular realtor shared that it was the first time he had considered buying a property in Europe. He said getting a home in Paris would make their relationship “a little bit easier”.

Though the reality star doesn’t have any plans to move out there full time, Jason said to consider spending more time in the French capital.

Being ‘really, really happy’

Following his split with co-star Chrishell Stause in December 2021, the realtor kept his love life private. Not looking to jump into another relationship too soon, everything changed once he crossed paths with the 25-year-old model in Mykonos, Greece.

Even though he had planned on staying single “for at least a couple more years”, Nuk changed his mind. Instantly hitting it off, the two appear inseparable ever since.

According to US Magazine, the star confessed to being “really, really happy” and wanting to spend more time with her. Explaining their short but vivid relationship, he said: “It’s effortless too, which I think is important. … It’s been an amazing, you know, first few months.”

Travel buddies

Throughout the past couple of months, the popular duo have been spending time together traveling around Europe, mostly in Berlin and Paris, where her modelling work is based.

However, the 25-year-old has also spent time in Los Angeles in gorgeous Hollywood mansions alongside Jason.

Jason confirmed the Parisian beauty would also appear in upcoming episodes of season six of Selling Sunset, which is currently in production.

