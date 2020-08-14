As one of the founders of The Oppenheim Group, Brett’s love life has always been under speculation.

Brett has his team constantly questioning if he’s interested in anybody. So, in Selling Sunset season 3, when Brett claimed he had a new date, the whole team took interest.

So, who is Katya Dmitrenco, Brett’s date from the third season of the Netflix reality show?

We’ve done some digging to find out more about Katya. We even found her on Instagram!

Katya introduced on Selling Sunset

Brett threw a housewarming in season 3, where we first learn of Katya. As he gets grilled by Christine Quinn over whether she is “wifey material,” Brett responds: “It’s an absurd question. She has sex potential.”

His female co-workers are dismayed by his remarks, and Mary Fitzgerald claims he doesn’t “get excited enough about who [he’s] seeing.”

We finally meet Katya in Selling Sunset season 3 episode 5. This is the episode in which Chrishell Stause threw a charity fundraiser. When Christine sees Katya at the fundraiser, she jokes to Mary: “Katya looks like if me and you had a baby if we got a really good nose job and really good fillers.”

Who is Katya Dmitrenco?

The Katya we meet in Selling Sunset season 3 is called Katya Dmitrenco. She is currently based in Los Angeles, California.

Katya is originally from Moldova, although her family roots are Ukrainian. When Katya was just 13 years old, she emigrated to the United States. She lived in Denver, Colorado until the age of 19, when she made the decision to move to L.A.

She is the Founder and CEO of KD Brows, which specialises in microblading and microlamination. Katya founded the brand in 2015 but has gone on to expand rapidly over the past five years. She now owns KD Brows Academy too!

READ MORE : Has Chrishell Stause had plastic surgery?

Follow Katya on Instagram

Katya’s Instagram was under the scrutiny of the Oppenheim agents, as Christine Quinn tracked her down by checking out who Brett dates.

Katya currently has over 20,000 followers and counting.

You can find her under her namesake handle @katyadmitrenco.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 3 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK