After a brief hiatus, Selling Sunset is back on our screens with its third season.

The popular Netflix reality series returned on Friday, August 7th after the second season aired earlier in May 2020. It sees the return of all our favourite real estate agents from the Oppenheim Group, and even more drama than ever before.

Mary Fitzgerald is one of the agents returning to the show for season 3. Although Mary has been on our screens now for years, many fans still don’t know how old she is.

We’ve done some digging to find out more about Mary’s age, birthday and more.

Mary returns to Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset season 2 was a big season for Mary Fitzgerald, as she finally got married to her boyfriend Romain Bonnet. Mary and Romain had been together since season 1, and had met at a property viewing.

This third season will explore life for Mary and Romain as a married couple and the new challenges it brings.

It was also see some major properties brought to the Oppenheim Group, with plenty more real estate drama

SEE ALSO : How old is Christine Quinn?

Mary Fitzgerald: Age

Mary is 40-year-old.

The Selling Sunset star was born on July 29th, 1980. This makes her a Leo.

Mary reflected on turning 40 this year in an Instagram post. She wrote: “Taking my birthday off work to relax with my amazing hubby @theromainbonnet and reflect on these last 40 years. I have so much to be grateful for, and look forward to what is still to come in my next 40. Bring it on!”

Mary also used the hashtag #40andfabulous, so it’s clear she’s looking forward to the next decade!

READ MORE: Was Romain Bonnet really a pastry chef?

Mary and Romain: Age difference

Mary’s age has constantly been questioned on Selling Sunset, as she’s frequently discussed the age gap between herself and her now-husband Romain.

At their wedding, which was seen on Selling Sunset season 2, Mary said to Romain: “So, babe, you’re 25, you’re not really that much older than my son.”

Romain is now 26 years old. This means there’s a 14 year age gap between Mary and Romain.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK