Maya Vander praised for being relatable in 'sweatpants' as Emma goes for glam

Real Estate queen Emma shared a paparazzi shot of herself walking out in LA, looking ultra gorgeous.

The 29-year-old sported a bright sunshine yellow ensemble consisting of a crop top and long skirt flowing down to her ankles. She paired the outfit with white heels, a small circular white bag and contrasting red nails.

The blonde bombshell is fashion forward and never disappoints with her looks.

Emma brightens up the day with sunshine

The Selling Sunset star shared the snap to her 2.1m Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 2, who adored her look.

She captioned the post: “A little ☀️ to brighten up your Monday! Had to start with a smiley pic because my mom only likes pictures of me when I’m smiling because: “It shows my personality” 😂 .. Mom this one’s for you!”

Netflix co-star Davina simply posted ‘Sunshine’ with yellow heart emojis, and pregnant pal Heather Rae Young sent her fire emojis for the stunning look.

Bestie Chrishell told her “Beauty” with heart-eye faces to join in with the Selling Sunset crew.

Emma reveals the glam but Maya Vander loves sweatpants

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

However, Maya Vander, who recently left The Oppenheim Group for her own real estate company, proved how relatable she is.

She penned: “Am I the only one who strolls with sweatpants?”

Her comment was liked 136 times by Emma’s followers.

One fan responded to Maya by saying “definitely not” and a second added “right?!” to agree with her.

A third also said: “You are just normal like the rest of us,” with a wink emoji.

Maya announced in June she would be leaving Selling sunset for good. The 40-year-old explained to Page Six she has no plans to return to the hit series – which has been renewed for two more seasons.

Instead, she’ll be in Miami, Florida, where she’s relocated to, to focus on her new real estate firm.

Currently, the stars finished wrapping up season 5 which is set to come to the platform after the explosive season 4 saw Christine Quinn leave to set up her own realtor company.

