Maya Vander shares pregnancy heartbreak after opening up on stillbirth tragedy













Maya Vander has revealed more heartbreaking news while marking six months since she suffered the stillbirth of son Mason.

Despite being at the peak of her career, Maya Vander has faced some disappointing news in her family life – but she hasn’t been afraid to talk about it.

Maya Vander reveals heartbreaking pregnancy news

Vander wrote on her Instagram story she found out she was nine weeks pregnant but there was no heartbeat. Healthline reports heartbeats can be detected as early as five-and-half to six weeks after gestation.

While the reality star didn’t explicitly state she suffered a miscarriage, we can assume that is the case given her broken heart emoji and mention of “love to the women who experience pregnancy loss”.

She lost son Mason in December

2021 ended on a tough note for the realtor, who last month launched her own real estate firm – The Maya Vander Group.

Telling her 1.3 million Instagram followers, she labelled her stillbirth at 38 weeks as: “A nightmare I never imagined would happen to me.”

What was intended to be regular check-up turned out to be the day she received the tragic news. Mason would have been her third child – she and husband David are already parents to son Aiden, three, and daughter Elle, two.

Days after the baby stopped moving, Maya visited the doctors, who were unable to find a heartbeat. Because she was close to her due date, she was forced to deliver the child knowing he had already passed away.

“I went to do an ultrasound in the clinic and they confirmed [there was] no heartbeat, the baby had basically died,” she told Elle.

The reality star is opening up about her suffering to raise awareness about a formerly taboo subject, while also telling women it’s not their fault when these tragedies occur.

For immediate grief support, call 1-800-221-7437 First Candle. Counsellors are available 24/7. For families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. A community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. You can also get in touch with SupportingMamas here.