











Netflix has confirmed that Selling Sunset will be back for seasons 6 and 7 and fans of the real estate reality show are buzzing about the news. Following the announcement that one of the show’s most popular estate agents will not be returning to the show, Chrishell has taken it upon herself to ‘recruit’ some new members.

Chrishell Stause attended Netflix’s Open House cocktail party in Beverly Hills last night, 23rd June, along with her co-stars Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani. As they prep for a summer of fun, we can’t wait to know more about the upcoming seasons…

Photo by David Livingston/WireImage

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell ‘recruits’ for show

Chrishell Stause tweeted out “Are you a multi millionaire living in LA? Are you a celebrity, certifiable, or charming and lovely? Willing to buy or sell on camera for everyone to fall in love with you or judge you for the rest of your life…? LFG!”

Are you a multi millionaire living in LA? Are you a celebrity, certifiable, or charming and lovely? Willing to buy or sell on camera for everyone to fall in love with you or judge you for the rest of your life…? LFG!@netflix #Netflix #SellingSunset https://t.co/oFEtTJIgNg pic.twitter.com/qj8765eoEp — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) June 23, 2022

The reality TV personality hinted at the criticism that some of the Selling Sunset stars receive. Christine Quinn has previously spoken out about being portrayed as the villain on the show and how that has affected her. Stause warns followers that anyone on the show has to be prepared for “everyone to fall in love with you or judge you for the rest of your life.”

If you’re confused about what LFG means like the rest of Twitter, we have you covered, it means “let’s freaking go.” Stause is clearly raring and ready to start the series and is wanting to ‘recruit’ some more stars to stir up the scenes. The actor then followed her tweet with a Miley Cyrus circa 2011 gif and text that reads ‘I WANT YOU.’

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images

Season 6 and 7 of Selling Sunset confirmed by Netflix

The 40-year-old real estate agent will star in the upcoming season, along with Selling Sunset regulars and other agents from The Oppenheim Group. Production will commence later this summer with the usual team making their way back to our screen. That is with the exception of one cast member, Maya Vander, who has revealed that she will not be returning to the show as she wants to focus on raising her family and growing her own real estate business in Miami, as per TMZ.

Christine Quinn has confirmed she’ll be returning to the show even though she doesn’t work at The Oppenheim Group anymore. Christine and her husband Christian Dumontet have opened their own estate firm called RealOpen, which allows people to buy and sell homes through cryptocurrency.

The fifth season saw the office drama at an all-time high as Chrishell dated The Oppenheim Group co-owner, Jason Oppenheim. Although the relationship has now ended, both stars are set to return for the sixth season. Others set to return to the show include:

Brett Oppenheim

Heather Rae El Moussa

Davina Potraz

Amanza Smith

Emma Hernan

Mary Fitzgerald

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Twitter reacts to Chrishell ‘recruiting’ for show

YES congrats 🥳 completely devastated that I am none of the above 🤣 — Megan (@MsMegan91) June 23, 2022

girl, I got a studio apartment the size of a Selling Sunset kitchen but y'all should come sell this too — Omar Flores (@buffalo666) June 23, 2022

Unfortunately not, but I don’t mind if you want to give me a tour of a house and I just pretend 🥲 — Karl (@karldenniss) June 23, 2022

none of the above but CAN I PLEASE BE ON THIS SHOW — matt gehring (@mattryanx) June 23, 2022

I can’t wait to watch!! This is the best news I’ve heard this week. I’m so excited. Congrats Queen. Hope you’ve been well! pic.twitter.com/FSUWmTIEdd — ً (@Kiralcoholic) June 23, 2022