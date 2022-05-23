Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan jokes 'she's speaking to new bae as ex drives by'













Emma Hernan joked about her current relationship status and her ex as the real estate agent was walking in the streets of West Hollywood dressed in Chanel.

Even on her days off, Emma Hernan will go out and about looking her best. Hair styled, colour-coordinated outfit, and accessorized in Chanel. The reality TV star updated her Instagram account in the most comedic way as she showed off one of the snaps.

Emma jokes to “on a call with new bae” in front of ex

Papped while walking on the streets of West Hollywood, Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan shared the shot to her 2 million Instagram followers.

In the caption, she poked fun at her relationship status, amid rumours she had been reconciling with her ex-boyfriend, Pete Cornell.

The picture gathered over 85k likes as she captioned it:

“**Sees my ex drive by: Me: pretends to be on call with new bae😁📞 ….. FYI I was on with my mom for everyone curious besides my ex 😂😂😂.”

Don’t worry Emma stans, false alarm. There isn’t a new bae, she was on the phone with her mother.

Fans claim Emma is a “modern-day Barbie doll”

Fans of the reality TV star were too busy being starstruck by the beauty of the newest member of The Oppenheim Group. I mean, who wouldn’t.

“Billion dollar smile 😊 🙌,” a fan commented.

A second one said: “Modern day Barbie doll❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“You are absolutely gorgeous Emma,” a third one wrote.

Emma’s current relationship (or friendship) with Peter Corner

Last week, Emma Hernan was seen getting cozy with her ex-boyfriend Peter Corner, which sparked reconciliation rumours between the two.

The Selling Sunset star and the former NBA player were engaged in 2017 but called off their engagement in 2018. Fast forward to 2022, the two seemed to have been on good terms. However, their recent outing in Newport Beach could be the beginning of a new chapter.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the two were seen together on a cosy date night as Peter wrapped his arm around Emma and kissed her on the forehead. It was also reported that the two had breakfast together the next day.

Neither of the duo have responded to the rumoured reports, and as it stands appear to be close friends.