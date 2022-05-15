Selling Sunset fans admit they want 'spicy Chrishell' after G Flip music video













American actress Chrishell Stause, best known for her role on the Netflix show Selling Sunset, has reality television fans eager to see more of her “spicy” side after featuring in her new lover’s music video and letting loose in front of the camera.

Australian singer G Flip premiered their latest music video for the alternative indie song “Get Me Outta Here” on 12th May 2022 and Stause’s appearance has not only shocked supporters but also left many begging for more.

Explore the crazy comment section of the trending clips and find out what fans had to say in response to the realtor’s racy persona revealed in the much-anticipated footage.

RELATED: From her OG to G Flip in 5 months, Chrishell Stause has a new love interest

Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Netflix

G Flip music video features Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause

40-year-old Chrishell Stause announced her romance with an aged 27 musician named G Flip during the 6th May reunion episode of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, in which the star revealed that she has moved on following her split from Jason Oppenheim.

Stause revealed the pair met when she took part in one of G Flip’s music videos, sharing a sneak peek with the audience and describing the filming experience as “so much fun” before stating:

“Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing. The song is amazing.”

The Australian artist finally dropped the official music video to accompany “Get Me Out Of Here” on 12th May 2022 (Friday 13th May in Melbourne and Sydney’s time zone).

Chrishell can be seen getting hot and heavy in a number of locations in the raunchy clips, including a convenience store whereby she is dancing and caught sharing a kiss with G Flip.

G Flip took to Instagram to state that their fiery cut song is now available to stream worldwide, explaining details of the video’s creation and thanking Chrishell for her involvement:

“Thank you to sweet @chrishell.stause for being a part of this, everyone send her all the love in the galaxy.”

@chrishell.stause also shared the release on Instagram with the caption humorously stating: “Sorry everyone, I was confused and thought this was how babies were made.”

Chrishell Stause received a comment section full of praise, with American actress @tinalouise posting her honest opinion beneath the star’s Instagram upload:

“I don’t want wholesome Chrishell, I want spicy Chrishell.”

Fellow reality television star Harry Jowsey commented in approval: “Yessss!!!”

Canadian television personality Keltie Knight (@keltie) responded to the hilariously saucy caption:

“Dude I think I’m gonna make some babies after seeing this.”

American actress @victoriakonefal definitely approved of the music video in her enthusiastic remark:

“YES. YES YES YES YASSSSSSSS CHRISHELL POP ALL THE WAY OFFFFF.”

G Flip shared a snippet of their music video via Twitter and fans expressed their shock, surprise and excitement for the new, spicy side of Chrishell revealed in the clips.

MTV shared a collection of moments from the video along with the caption:

“Every minute of waiting for G Flip’s music video with Chrishell was worth it.”

READ MORE: How old are Sophia Grace and Rosie as they return to The Ellen Show?

More about the couple

During the Selling Sunset reunion, Chrishell confirmed her romance with G Flip to host Tan France by saying:

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by ‘they/them,’. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Their romance began as Stause was set to appear in the music video in hopes to reignite her love for acting, a skill that she doesn’t get to use a lot with her realtor position on reality television.

Real name Georgia Claire Flipo, G Flip is a singer, drummer and producer from Melbourne, Victoria. They came out as non-binary in June 2021 in a series of social media snaps.

Having dropped their first album in 2019, G Flip has released a number of singles over the last two years as well as their most popular song titled “Gay 4 Me”, which has received over two million streams on Spotify.

Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403