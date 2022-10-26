









Jason Oppenheim‘s fans joked he’d be in trouble with girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk over his latest Instagram post with Selling Sunset co-star Amanza Smith.

But of course, Jason was simply being a supportive friend at the launch of Amanza’s new jewelry line.

To show their support for the realtor, Jason and Marie-Lou attended Amanza’s collaboration with Eden + Ellie at The Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

Despite the laughs shared between the trio, fans seemed to have loved Marie-Lou’s unfiltered reaction.

Jason Oppenheim ‘just likes this photo’

View Instagram Post

On October 22, Jason took to his personal Instagram account to share a picture with his longtime friend and co-star, Amanza. The popular realtor attended the release event of her jewelry collection with Eden + Ellie.

The 45-year-old attended the party with his Parisian girlfriend, Marie-Lou.

“I just like this photo,” he wrote in a message to his 1.4 million followers.

As the two longtime friends and realtors shared a laugh, fans reacted to the 25-year-old’s facial expression as she didn’t seem to like her man “being touched”.

Answering to his caption, a fan commented: “Not sure the gf does!”

“I like your girlfriend’s look… like a bit jealous,” a second fan wrote.

Another follower said: “Looks like only two people like this photo.”

A fourth fan said: “Haha you guys just look so happy together!! Genuine smiles.”

A two-decade friendship

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amanza joined The Oppenheim Group in season two. Luckily, her best friend Mary Fitzgerald was working in the same real estate agency.

Though she was the newest agent, the 45-year-old confessed to having been friends with some of the popular realtors for years.

“I’m the newest agent at the brokerage but I’m definitely not the newest trend,” she told Good Housekeeping. “I’ve known Jason, Brett, and Mary separately for about 20 years, so I have definitely been around the group.”

Ever since Amanza joined the talented group, the reality star has become a fan favorite. Despite the occasional drama in between episodes, Amanza and Jason have kept their close friendship.

Coincidentally, Jason dated Amanza’s bestie, Mary Fitzgerald, for “six months to a year”. Months later, he began dating co-star Chrishell Stause.

After the couple split, Jason found love again and is “very, very happy” with his French girl, Marie-Lou.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASONS 1-5 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK