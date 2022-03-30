











Selling Sunset feuds seem to have become a staple of the reality show. The series is a go-to if you’re a fan of luxurious homes and drama, so let’s take a look at some of the show’s most memorable feuds.

Who knew real estate could be so dramatic? With 13 Selling Sunset cast members, there’s going to be some heat between them, whether it’s personal or business. Plus, the stars aren’t ones to shy away from saying what they’re really thinking, which has resulted in several wars of words, both in the press and on the show.

Let’s recaps on some of the most heated Selling Sunset feuds before season 5’s arrival on 22 April.

Selling Sunset’s top five biggest feuds

Chrissy Teigen vs the Oppenheim Group

In 2020, Chrissy Teigan discussed the show and claimed that she “has never seen any of these people [the cast]” and neither have her agents.

I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

Heather Rae Young responded to the tweets on KTLA six days later:

“My response is I’ve had my real estate license since 2014. I’ve been with the Oppenheim Group since 2015. I sold my first house within three months of having my license. It was a $7.2 million house. A week later, I sold a $1.5 million condo,” she explained.

“You can look up the proof. You can come to our office,” the 34-year-old added. “We’ve all been in the office for years and years and known each other for almost six years. Maybe because she doesn’t know us doesn’t mean we’re not real real estate agents.”

She also reportedly told Access Hollywood: “But she has seen the show. She obviously has heard of us at this point, so I don’t know where she’s been hiding under a rock. We all are very active real estate agents and we are very, very busy at the moment.”

Christine calls Chrishell “shady” and “a crazy person” in the Selling Sunset season 1 finale

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn and Chrishell have never had a close relationship ever since the latter joined the group. However, things went downhill in the season 1 finale after Chrishell asked Davina Portratz about Mary Fitzgerald’s relationship with then-fiancé Romaine Bonet, who is 12 years her junior.

The gossip conversation didn’t remain between them – Davina told Maya Vander about the talk, who went to tell Christine, who passed it down to Mary.

In the finale, Christine labels Chrishell as “two-faced” for discussing Mary’s romance behind her back but be supportive to her face. As the soap star leaves, Christine called her “shady” and a “crazy person”.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa vs Christine – Season 4

Heather’s now-husband, Tarek El Moussa, hit back at Christine’s press remarks on their relationship. Whilst filming for season 4, Christine compared the pair to infamous The Hill’s couple, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

“It’s really funny to see Heather’s relationship play out because her and her boyfriend have such an interesting dynamic,” she told Page Six .

“I call them ‘Speidi’ all the time because it’s like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies. It’s ridiculous, so you know, you’re going to see the girls and I just get so tired of it.”

Tarek hit back at the reality star, claiming that he and Heather don’t care about the drama: “Christine has a big mouth. She said some s***** things about us. And that’s about it. We’re not really interested in dealing with her nonsense.”

Christine and Mary’s friendship goes downhill – Season 4

Mary and Christine were BFF’s during the season premiere and were even roommates at one point. Clearly, reality shows change people, as by the end of season 4, the pair weren’t on good terms, according to Mary.

Throughout the series, Mary grew closer to Chrishell, who we know Christine has had a rocky relationship with from the start.

Mary’s friendship with newcomer Emma Hernan also added fuel to the fire since Emma was reportedly dating Christine’s ex-boyfriend, Peter Cornell, the same time she was.

“My ex-boyfriend was dating this girl at the same time he was dating me,” Christine explained. “I had no idea. I caught him red-handed during the day with her. So we broke up.”

Even after the news broke out, Mary continued her friendship with Emma, causing Christine to view it as “a betrayal“.

Mary eventually confirmed to the Daily Star in October 2021 that she’s no longer friends with her ex-BFF.

“Christine and I are not in a good place. Things have happened that mean we aren’t on good terms,” she said.

“I wanted to fix it. But ­every time I tried to fix it, something would ­happen and that would break my heart. That was very emotional for me. I had a mindset change. I was thinking, ‘I don’t want to do this’, but this is where I’m at, I am able to stand up for myself now and I chose to get out of a toxic situation. I’ve chosen not to have that friendship in my life.”

Davina vs Jason – Season 2

Remember the $75 million listing Davina failed to sell? It’s still on the Oppenheim Group site.

The realtor, however, went through a squabble with Jason in order get the property since the president believed it would’ve been “embarrassing” and a bad reputation move. Davina then proceeded to storm out the party in a huff.

By the end of Season 3, she still hadn’t closed a deal, but Davina defended herself and spoke about the feud. She said: “It’s very difficult to even find a client like that, so I think Jason appreciates that. And if you look at the big picture, I think all of the girls know that they would all love to have a client like that.”