











Selling Sunset’s Heather Young touched the hearts of many fans by sharing photos with stepson Bray. The star was gushing over the little one who recently graduated from kindergarten. The fans also noticed her make-up-free look and loved to see her natural beauty.

On May 29, Selling Sunset star, Heather Rae Young updated her 2.8 million Instagram followers with heartwarming shots of her puppy Bugz and her stepson, Bray. The 34-year-old is currently spending the most time with her family in La Quinta, California.

Heather’s adorable chronicles with Bray and her puppy Bugz

Make-up free, the three pictures show different snapshots of the three smiling at the camera. Captioned as “Bray, Bugz & Heather chronicles 🤍🖤,” the post has gathered almost 58k likes.

Before Tarek and Heather got into a relationship, the real estate investor was married to Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead and had two kids together, Taylor and Brayden.

Their two children seem to have a close relationship with Heather and have occasionally been featured on her Instagram. The reality star also has a close relationship with the mother of her husband’s children.

Fans are obsessed with Heather’s natural beauty

Obsessed with the popular Selling Sunset star, fans couldn’t help it but compliment her for her natural beauty. Heather, who has posted several times photos with minimal or completely natural makeup on her Instagram account has been praised once again for her visuals.

One fan commented: “I love seeing Heather all dressed up but I also love seeing pictures like this with her natural beauty and just chillin’!❤️.“

“Love the natural look❤️,” a second fan wrote.

A third fan said: “So candid and natural photos !!!! Absolutely LOOOOOVE it ! 💖💕.”

Heather is a proud stepmom – “My sweet little loves”

On May 28, Heather made a touching post dedicated to her stepson Braydon, whom the family refers to as Bray.

Ever since the couple tied the knot, their two children have been referring to Heather as their stepmother. Naturally, as she has seen their partner’s children grow, she wanted to dedicate a few words to the little one as Bray recently graduated kindergarten.

Gathering over 100k likes, the reality TV star couldn’t believe that her “little man” had grown so much.

Part of the caption reads as: “He’s so smart, kind, funny, loving & has such a big heart. One of my favorite things he does in his cute little Bray voice “Heather can I tell you something…?” Then he tells me facts about sharks, dinosaurs or something about the world.”

“The growth he has shown this year is remarkable. He used to be so shy and quiet and now he’s confident and the life of the room and he always finds the positive in things & never likes to see anyone sad,” she added.

Heather confessed that she now understood the hardships of raising children and that she is “grateful” for Taylor and Brayden, referring to them as her “best friends.”