With relationship troubles and friendship dramas set against the backdrop of luxurious mansions, Selling Sunset has all the ingredients for a hit reality series – we had no idea real estate could be so thrilling.

The cast won best docu-reality show at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in early June and just two weeks later, Deadline reported the greenlight for season 6 and 7.

Season 5 concluded in May, so there’s still a long while before we can see the estate agents battle to become Oppenheim Group’s best employee. But here’s what we know about the next installment so far.

Selling Sunset season 6: What you need to know

Season 6 will whisk viewers out of Hollywood

Creator Adam DiVello revealed to E Online that Jason’s got a full plate for season 6, with more listings than ever before. “Not only in California but around the country. So we’re going to have a few trips on our slate.”

It’s time to pack your bags!

Don’t be surprised if G-Flip makes a cameo with Chrishell Stause

One of season 5’s main plot points was Chrishell’s brief but serious relationship with boss and co-star Jason Oppenheimer. They split in the finale due to their conflicting views on starting a family. It’s unknown whether the next season will dive deeper into their break-up, but Jason admitted that it was “far more difficult than I thought and it’s gonna take a lot longer than I thought” because he will always love her.

Chrishell is currently dating Australian singer G-Flip, but DiVello has yet to discuss with Chrishell what she’s willing to document. All her previous relationships have played out on Selling Sunset, so we have high hopes for a G -lip cameo.

“Chrishell has been such a great sport from day one with us, giving us everything from her divorce from Justin Hartley to her relationship with Jason and her baby journey,” DiVello explained.

“We are in between seasons right now. We’re just ramping up preproduction on six”.

It’s not a permanent goodbye for Maya Vander

Maya exited the show after season 5 to focus on her family and her own company, The Maya Vander Group in Miami. Flying coast-to-coast with her two kids, Aiden and Elle, would become too much. Plus, the 40-year-old unfortunately suffered a miscarriage six months after delivering her stillborn son in December 2021.

When asked about Maya’s departure, DiVello noted that they “never considered” her leaving the show. The good news is, he reassured that “she’ll be back.”

“I think that when there’s an event or there’s something special happening, we’ll certainly see her,” he added.

Christine Quinn is “not going anywhere”

Christine left Oppenheim Group following her drama with Emma Hernan, who accused Christine of bribing her client with $5000 to work with her instead. The Oppenheim founder attempted to investigate the claims, but the agent never showed up. She later called out the rumours.

“Oh, and the $5000 story line. Please, like, they think I’m poor? If you are worried about $5,000 I just can’t,” she defended.

Jason confirmed Christine’s exit, stating that there was “not a place for her” anymore. The mother-of-one has since launched her own brokerage, though she emphasised that she’s “not going anywhere.”

“The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages. Like, I’ll always be on television. I’m not going anywhere. It’s just, like, let’s have fun with this now.”

If this happens, Selling Sunset is going to become a dramatic soap opera.

It’s likely we’ll get season 6 in 2023

There’s no confirmed release date yet, but considering that season 4 and 5 were filmed back-to-back and premiered within five months of each other, we can expect season 6 and 7 to arrive relatively close together. Here’s hoping it’ll be in 2023.

