Each season of Selling Sunset that comes around is filled with some pretty incredible real estate. It’s hardly a surprise considering that The Oppenheim Group is one of Los Angeles’ top agencies.

Last season there was Adnan Sen’s mega mansion which he was trying to sell on the market for $80 million. Of course, Adnan is back again for the third season, which was released to Netflix on Friday, August 7th, but it is not Adnan’s properties which are catching the viewers’ attention.

Selling Sunset season 3 features a “Versace house” which has viewers drooling. So, what is the Versace house? Has it sold?

What is the Versace house?

The “Versace house,” as the Selling Sunset team refer to the property is on 2223 Queensborough Lane in Los Angeles. It is a 5 bed, 6 bathroom, and is 8,542 square ft mansion. It is on the market for $8,950,000 and there is a $268,500 commission on the line.

Chrishell introduces the house in season 3 episode 5. Chrishell explains:

When this house first hit the market, we knew we had to see it in person. It looked so crazy in the photos, a bunch of us have just given it the moniker of the “Versace house,” just because there is so much Versace in the house; wallpaper, glasses, dishes, all these things that I never even knew Versace made.

The Bel Air house was built in 1998.

Selling Sunset fans react to the Versace house

The Versace house is clearly the fan favourite of the season, with Selling Sunset fans pouring out on to Twitter to show their appreciation.

One viewer tweeted: “The Versace house looks amazing I wanna see them sell it on the show”

Another said: “The Versace house on #SellingSunset is a bit of ME.”

That Versace house wow #SellingSunset — L (@Some1Random20) August 7, 2020

Has the Versace house sold?

No. The Versace house is still on the market, we found it for sale on the Realtor website for the same asking price of $8,950,000.

It was never listed on The Oppenheimer Group website and so none of the Selling Sunset team had it on their listings.

The Versace house is listed with Nest Seekers Beverly Hills. You can view the property here.

