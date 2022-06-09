











The girls at The Oppenheim Group do everything in their power to convince customers to buy the most luxurious houses in West Hollywood. With every sale comes a commission, and the more the property is worth, the more money they make.

Selling sunsets is the forte for many girls at The Oppenheim Group. A percentage of their earnings depends on the type of property and amount listed. As per Davina Potratz’s explanation to Heart UK, agents take 75 per cent of commission, while brokers take 25 per cent. However, most of the time it’s a six-figure commission.

Some members are earning more money than others. Reality Titbit runs down the top five realtors and their biggest commissions.

5. Heather Young

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Heather Rae Young (now Heather El Moussa) joined The Oppenheim Group in 2015. As stated on the bio of Oppenheim’s Group website, her clientele is mainly “celebrities, athletes and musicians”.

According to The List, Heather has been making very good earnings. In four seasons, the 34-year-old has bagged more than $880,000 in commission. Towards the end of season 4, Heather earned more than $127,000 after closing the deal on one sale.

4. Chrishell Stause

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrishell has made a lot of money from her ability to convince buyers they want to buy. Although from seasons 1 to 4 she only earned a little over $1 million, her earnings almost doubled in a single season.

In the fifth season of Selling Sunset, the 40-year-old earned a commission of $420,000. Her biggest sale was a $10 million house, from which she gained a $300,000 commission.

3. Mary Fitzgerald

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

The viewers didn’t get to see Mary close any deals during season 5. However, the 41-year-old realtor has already made quite a lot of money.

She was appointed vice-president of The Oppenheim Group, meaning she didn’t have enough time. Nonetheless, from seasons 1 to 4 of Selling Sunset, Mary had made a commission of more than $1.8 million

Het top commissions included $200,000 on drilling two houses worth more than $9 million. Also, in season 4, the realtor sold French Montana’s house, earning $419,850.

2. Emma Hernan

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,

The second-biggest seller of Selling Sunset is Emma Hernan. Despite having joined on season 4, the 30-year-old realtor has quickly gone up the best-seller charts.

Emma sold DJ Alesso’s house and earned about $200,000. In season 5, she was predicted to make more than $1.6 million. She is also the youngest in The Oppenheim Group’s top five list of biggest commissioned agents.

1. Christine Quinn

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Christine is at the top of the Selling Sunset charts as the one who has earned the most commission at The Oppenheim Group. As per The Tab, Quinn has made more than $1 million on commission.

The 33-year-old also admitted during her appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast she was the highest-paid on the show alongside Jason Oppenheim himself.

Her biggest commission to date could be from a $20 million listing that would give her more than $600,000 in just one sale.