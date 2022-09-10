









Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause lashed out at claims she’s fake after a fan of the Netflix hit labeled her the “biggest b***h on the show”.

The Oppenheim Group real estate agent took to Twitter to say she enjoys clearing up misconceptions about her.

It came after one viewer shared some rather cutting comments about her on the social media site.

Chrishell hits back

Chrishell, who has been on the show since it began in 2019, wasted no time in hitting back at the views people are sharing about her online.

She shared a screenshot of two tweets from the same user, who in one, tagged her and wrote “i wish you the worst.”

In a second tweet, the same person wrote: “fake nice girl but actually the biggest b***h on the show snake.”

Chrishell penned in response: “I actually enjoy clearing up this misconception about me.

“Me deciding to play nice is more about my protecting my own peace. I have a long fuse, but when it goes-I will happily return to my trailer park roots”.

What everyone else is saying

Chrishell’s tweet sparked quite the discussion, with some taking her side and others agreeing with the tweets she’d shared.

“so true chrishell,” one told her.

While another suggested she was “nasty” to co-star Christine Quinn and asked her why.

Radio host Nicole Alvarez backed Chrishell up by posting: “It is laughable. Do you laugh? If they only knew that you are even COOLER in real real life and this coming from someone who has known you forever and a day.”

The reality star replied: “Aww I love you-and yes you have to laugh. I chime in from time to time, but my level of caring maxes out at a very low level

“Netflix doesn’t care if u are hate watching -bc either way they are watching so even the haters keep me employed”.

New series

Fans of the show are wondering how the dynamic will change after Christine Quinn quit.

But Jason Oppenheim, who runs the agency with his twin brother Brett, has said he isn’t worried about the show’s success going forward.

He also said that “two strong women” are joining the cast.

He told TMZ: “We have such a strong team, we have two new really strong women, [I have] zero concerns about season six and seven being our best.

“I think [they’ll be the best so far]. I already think they’re becoming the best.”

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix

