Selling Sunset's Jason jokes about big move in bedroom clip with new love













Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has teased a big move in his personal life in a recent clip with his new model girlfriend.

Although it appears the firm’s top boss may be joking in the short clip he shared on TikTok.

Jason, 45, dated co-star 41-year-old Chrishell Stause, their relationship unfolded but also ended in the latest Selling Sunset series.

Now, months after the split, the Netflix star has been seen with a new model girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk on the Red Carpet.

MORE: Heather spoils Tarek rotten with incredible Porsche track birthday surprise

Red Carpet debut with new girlfriend

The pair made their Red Carpet debut earlier this month at the Day Shift premiere. The couple then made a second appearance on the crimson carpet at Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Monday night.

The duo met while Jason was enjoying a sun-filled vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with his twin brother Brett.

The loved-up Netflix star hasn’t been shy from displaying their romantic trips and days out since the announcement of their courtship.

And now Jason has taken up creating TikToks as well – but don’t worry, the Selling Sunset pro will still be available for the show as it resumes filming for Season 6 right now.

Selling Sunset star Jason jokes about ‘move’ on TikTok

In Jason’s recent TikTok, we see him tease a big ‘move’ which could affect the luxury listings game in California.

In the humorous video, we see Jason pondering over a decision as writing on the screen details he’s thinking about his girlfriend’s desires.

The writing says: “When she wants you to move to Paris with her,” followed by the thinking emoji.

But hilariously, as he rubs his chin in deep thought, it’s not his hand that is helping him go over the suggestion – but Marie’s. Jason then pans the camera over, and we see her sitting in bed next to him, looking in the other direction. But it gives the game away.

However, fans aren’t too upset over the decision of him moving thousands of miles away to Europe.

One commented: “6 months in LA and 6 months in Paris – sounds like the life!”

A second said: “Haha that’s fun! Paris is a cool city.”

Whereas a third suggested: “O [Oppenheim] group in Paris??”

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK