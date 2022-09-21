









Love is beyond Selling Sunset – it’s over the Atlantic, apparently. What better way to spend a couple of days in the city of love, than making memories with your significant other? Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk took on this advice as their getaway trip to Paris included a steamy photoshoot.

Jason Oppenheim is “very, very happy” with his girlfriend Marie-Lou, and the two have not shied from expressing their feelings for each other on social media.

The Selling Sunset star doesn’t share all his romantic adventures with his millions of followers. However, the realtor made sure to give the perfect summary of his recent getaway trip with his partner.

Earlier this week, Jason and the model traveled to Marie-Lou’s home, Paris, as they enjoyed the views in the summer weather.

A romantic Parisian trip

On September 18, Jason took to Instagram to share with his 1.4 million Instagram followers a montage video with his 25-year-old girlfriend Marie-Lou. The pair have been inseparable since they began dating two months ago.

The first video included the popular realtor holding a cup of coffee while looking at the Parisian sights. His room had perfect views of the Eiffel Tower, as the sunny weather started his trip off just right.

Additional photos include the two matching in black turtle neck tops, having dinner with friends, and visiting the famous restaurant spot, Café de Flore.

Another short video included the 45-year-old sitting down on a chair shirtless, embracing the young model as she is also topless. Both wrapped their arms around each other and posed for the camera.

He wrote in his caption: “My body is leaving but my heart remains.”

Going through the short gallery of his Parisian trip, fans commented on the couple’s adventure. Some even picked up on their undeniable chemistry.

Other followers appeared jealous on the views the couple had from their room. Just look at the video!

A fan commented: “You are both extraordinary together Jason and Marie-Lou! The videos and pictures are so beautiful, they are magnifico!!! Thanks for sharing your beautiful journey together, it’s breathtaking and refreshing beyond belief. Love you both.”

A second one wrote: “I’m thankful you’re smiling.”

A third fan said: “Love in the city of love.”

A new love interest and being “very, very happy”

Following her split from co-star Chrishell Stause, the CEO of The Oppenheim Group has stayed private about his love life. However, rumors of a new romance began after he was photographed with a new girl in Greece.

The two met while on a vacation in Mykonos. According to PEOPLE, Nurk had never heard of the realtor or is past relationship with Chrishell, becoming an “immediate attraction” with the model.

Being honest about not wanting to have kids for the foreseeable future, he revealed being “open” to the idea of becoming a husband to Nurk. As for now, the two have spent their time together traveling. There have also been hints of filming for the upcoming sixth series of Selling Sunset.

Last month, the Selling Sunset star spoke for the first time about being in his serious relationship. He said he was “very, very happy”.

