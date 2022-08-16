Selling Sunset's Jason swaps luxury listings for topless beach day to 'recharge'













Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim swapped luxury listings and real estate paperwork for a topless day at the beach.

He took fans with him on a day away from the office in sunny California in order to ‘recharge’.

As he soaked up the rays, he threw on some blue swimming shorts for a dip in the sea and a jog along the beach, to feel the ‘sand between your toes’.

Selling Sunset’s Jason strips down to swim shorts for sunny day out

View Instagram Post

The 45-year-old, who isn’t shy from tailored suits and posing in stylish outfits online, decided he needed a day to relax and unwind.

In a montage reel on Instagram, he showed followers how he takes a mental health day and enjoys himself.

We see a clip of a large gorgeous bedroom with a balcony with sea views, as if they were out of a movie.

A quick glimpse of tasty lunch, a grand piano, dinner by starlight and a beach jog follows. Utter bliss.

He captioned the post: “A day away from the office. Nothing like sand between your toes to recharge.”

Selling Sunset co-star Amanza Smith applauded him on his reel. She wrote: “Jay comin in hot with the reels!!! Love it!”

Chelsea Lazkani penned: “Cuteeeeee”.

While one fan wrote: “You look so happy, so excited for you. She’s beautiful”. It appears Netflix fans were thinking about his recent Red Carpet debut with his new model girlfriend.

Jason’s Red Carpet debut with gorgeous model

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It comes after the star, whose twin brother Brett was with him at the start of the real estate brokerage, was seen gushing over his new girlfriend on the Red Carpet.

The Mail Online reports that Jason looked besotted alongside model Marie-Lou Murk at the Day Shift premiere earlier this week.

He was smiling ear to ear as he told reporters on the Red Carpet that filming for the new season is set to start in a couple of weeks. The reality TV star also teased the cast may be joined by Marie-Lou.

He told Entertainment Tonight he “hopes” Marie-Lou would feature in the Netflix reality show and they were “talking about it”.

Jason split from co-star Chrishell Stause, 41, in December, after they dated for five months. Their whirlwind romance and breakup was chronicled in the latest Selling Sunset series.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK