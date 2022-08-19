











Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim insisted he’s not worried about agent Christine Quinn’s exit from the show as he teased the “two strong women” who’ll be joining the team.

Christine, who had been deemed the villain of the show, is said to have come to a mutual decision with producers to leave the Netflix reality hit behind.

But Jason, who runs the Oppenheim Group with his twin brother Brett, says he’s not worried about making the new seasons as big of a success.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

What Jason said

Jason, 45, was quizzed about Christine’s departure as he left Equinox sports center in LA on Thursday, but he said that he wasn’t aware of the agent’s reasons for quitting.

He told TMZ: “I don’t know the details yet, I honestly don’t get involved in that stuff.”

He added that they’d always be friends and that it would be cool if she made guest appearances on the show from time to time, but that he would never stand in the way of what his agents wanted to do with their lives.

When asked how the show will move forward without her, he teased the arrival of some new stars.

Photo by FILMDIGITALS/MEGA/GC Images

“We have such a strong team, we have two new really strong women, [I have] zero concerns about season six and seven being our best,” he said.

“I think [they’ll be the best so far]. I already think they’re becoming the best.”

And when asked who will take on the role of the villain now Christine is gone, he said: “There are a lot of strong personalities, including two new women. I don’t want to use the word ‘villain’ but I think there’s going to be interesting dynamics that appear.”

He added: “I’ve always questioned how we get any drama on this show because we’re all friends but it just always ends up that each season has more and more drama, I have zero concern about the new season.”

Why Christine is leaving

TMZ previously reported that Christine was stepping away from the real estate game to focus on other ventures instead.

Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

Sources for the show said she won’t be in the sixth and seventh seasons but that it was a mutual decision between Christine, Netflix and the production company.

And sources close to Christine said she’s recently signed with IMG Models and already has jobs at various fashion events lined up.

Reality Titbit has contacted Christine’s representatives for comment.

CATCH UP WITH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK