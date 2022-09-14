Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela says 'forever yours' to Nick Hardy in stunning wedding











Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy tied the knot weeks after the reality star surprised him with a second proposal to claim she was “forever yours”. Congrats to the happy couple!

Another day, another Selling Sunset story. But this time, it’s Vanessa Villela’s wedding to Nick Hardy.

Selling Sunset stars are currently filming for the sixth season of the Netflix series, however, others were too busy having a memorable day with a big scare in between.

Two weeks after Vanessa proposed to “the man of my dreams”, the realtor is finally adding the ‘Hardy’ surname into hers – and they’re so cute together.

Vanessa Vilella and Nick Hardy are “forever yours”

On September 13, Vanessa shared the first images of her wedding day with Nick. Surrounded by their families and their closest friends, romanticism got witnessed and celebrated at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

Sharing the exciting news to Brides magazine, the 44-year-old realtor said: “We wanted the event to be intimate yet grand, and to create something that would blow people’s minds. Just like our love, this event had to reflect their fairytale love story.”

According to the report, Vanessa wore three different grows for her big day. The event began with a strapless lace ball gown to walk down the aisle, as Hardy reportedly welcomed her in tears.

Nervous about making sure the day was perfect, Vanessa and Nick confessed that for a moment they couldn’t find their wedding rings. Alarming the panic, the page boy Lucas St John ran to bring them as had kept them with him.

Fans react to “fairytale love story”

As the first pictures have come out, fans of the reality star began to congratulate Vanessa and Nick for taking the such big step into their relationship.

One wrote: “They are stunningly beautiful together.”

A second fan commented: “@vannevillela is seriously the light the world needs, so happy God granted her everything she deserves.”

Another one added: “This is so d*** beautiful.”

Selling Sunset co-star Amanza Smith wrote: “Wow! Soooo beautiful babe!”

Other fans began commenting on her resemblance to Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, especially “in the first pic”.

Their journey to “forever yours”

Season five of Selling Sunset was an important one for Vanessa. Not only did she witness Chrishell Stausse and Jason Oppenheim’s split, as well as Heather Young’s wedding to Tarek El Moussa. It was also a new chapter in Vanessa’s life.

Joining The Oppenheim Group in season four, the reality star entered with a new long-distance romance with Nick. The couple first met in person in the fall of 2020 in Mexico. Before their meeting, they talked to each other online, and the chemistry was instant.

Although Vanessa and Nick were supposed to spend 10 days together, it ended up being two months. Two years later, what “changed” Hardy’s life ended up gifting her a promise ring, hinting that he was going to propose at some point – and he did…in early 2022.

Nine months later, the reality star surprised her fiancé with a second “forever yours” proposal, weeks before the two celebrated their love at the altar.

