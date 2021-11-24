What is Vanessa Villela’s ethnicity, Selling Sunset's new realtor?











Selling Sunset is back with its latest season and there is a new agent ready to take on LA real estate. The hit Netflix show showcases all of the gossip and drama from high-end real estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group.

Familiar faces are set to return to the delight of fans, but there are also some newbies including realtor Vanessa Villela. Reality Titbit has explored her career, ethnicity and relationship status so keep scrolling to find out more.

Meet Vanessa Villela from Selling Sunset

Vanessa Villela is a 43-year-old real estate agent and actress. In her career, she has appeared in several Mexican television series including El Señor De Los Cielos, Una Maid En Manhattan and En Altamar.

Having been passionate about acting from a young age, Vanessa made her debut as an actress in 1991, only to receive national acclaim six years later.

In 2019, the actress decided to pursue a career in real estate. She told E! News: “One day, I sat in my car, and I spoke to [my sister] and I was like, ‘Jackie, I need a sign. Please give me a sign. What should I do?’ And then I opened my phone, and I looked for open houses and… the first open house that I went to, the realtor, within the first five minutes of our conversation, he was like, ‘I want you to work for me.”

One year later, she found herself as part of The Oppenheim Group and the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset.

What is Vanessa’s ethnicity?

Vanessa was born in Mexico City, Mexico and she grew up with her family, including a sister and younger brother.

She graduated from the performing arts and entertainment education institution, Centro de Educación Artística de Televisa.

In 2017, the Mexican actress turned realtor officially became an American citizen and currently resides in Los Angeles.

Is Vanessa Villela dating anyone?

Per The Cinemaholic, Vanessa was previously in a long-term relationship with Cuban actor Mario Cimarro, but they parted ways after around four years together in 2013.

Aside from Cimarro, Vanessa Villela has not made any romantic relationships public, therefore we believe the Selling Sunset star to be currently single.

