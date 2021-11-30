Who is Thomas Bryant on Selling Sunset and what is his net worth?











Season 4 of Selling Sunset is now on Netflix, and there’s some new members of The Oppenheim Group, along with some special guests…

During this season of Selling Sunset, there are a few celebrity appearances. These include stars such as Simu Liu, French Montana and Thomas Bryant.

Viewers want to know more about Thomas Bryant. Reality Titbit have found out who he is, along with his net worth and Insta!

Who is Thomas Bryant?

Thomas Bryant is 24 years old from Rochester, NY. He is best known for being a professional basketball player.

His net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. He signed a 3 year contract with the Washington Wizards, which he gets an annual average salary of $8,333,333. Thomas Bryant is the 146th best paid NBA player in 2021, compared to 151st last year.

He keeps his personal life private. So, there aren’t many details he shares about his family, or his relationships.

Thomas Bryant’s basketball career explored

Thomas Bryant began playing college basketball for Indiana Hoosiers from 2015 to 2017. He then played for Los Angeles Lakers during 2017-2018.

Bryant also played for South Bay Lakers during this year, and then moved to his current team, Washington Wizards. The Wizards are currently in 4th place in the Eastern standings.

Thomas Bryant signed a $25,000,000 contract with the team. He has been a huge fan favorite amongst Wizard fans.

Seeing Thomas Bryant on Selling Sunset: seems like a genuinely good dude. That’s all. — Golden Age Rams (@CapCityBullies) November 28, 2021

Selling Sunset: Thomas Bryant on Instagram

Thomas Bryant currently has 83.8k followers on Instagram, many of which are basketball fans. He keeps his personal life to a minimum on his page, and usually shares photos of himself, and basketball of course.

He gets praise for being amazing both on the court, and off. He recently shared with followers that he’s sponsoring a STEM Enrichment Program in conjunction with Keep Youth Dreams Alive, Inc.

Bryant shared a photo of himself and Chrishell on his page, thanking her for selling his home and finding him a better fit. We’ll get to see this sale for ourselves on the Netflix show.

