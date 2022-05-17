Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith gushes over daughter 'finding confidence'













Selling Sunset‘s Amanza Smith has taken to Instagram to gush over their daughter ‘finding confidence’ after having her braces removed.

Although the show focuses on the success of the Oppenheim Group real estate agents selling luxury homes, the cast often does mention their children and Smith is no exception as she frequently speaks of the pride she has for her children.

Proud Mom

In an Instagram post from last night, Monday, May 16, the 45-year-old shared a picture of her and her teenage daughter explaining how braces changed Noah’s ‘entire demeanour’.

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

She said: “Ever since my daughter started getting her permanent teeth in, she was self-conscious to smile in her pics. Always with reluctance, she would slow me to photograph her but only with a sweet grin.

“The day she got @wearelightforce braces her entire demeanour around photos changed. Finally, I can see a confident young girl that is willing to show her beautiful smile.”

Smith also added the hashtag ‘ad’ after the post showing that she’s likely being paid for the post, but that doesn’t take away from the clear pride she has for her daughter and love for her child’s happiness.

Children Estranged

This isn’t the first time Smith has spoken of her children and their private lives. In season 4 of the hit Netflix show, she gave viewers the knowledge Noah and Braker, her son, are estranged from their father, former NFL player Ralph Brown.

Smith married Brown in 2010, but the pair split two years later. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET) Smith said she’d been adamant her children would have a ’50/50′ relationship with both their parents. However, according to the luxury real estate agent in the summer of 2019, the former NFL player dropped the kids off and never saw them again.

Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Artists Project

In a later interview with People, she said her kids are ‘angry’ and ‘sad’ by their dad’s actions and following being given in full custody of her kids in 2021 if Brown came back it could ‘never go back to 50/50’ custody.

“If he does come back, it’ll never go back to 50/50 [custody]. They’re amazing kids, but they’re hurt. This is the kind of stuff that’s going to come back up later [in their lives] Braker is angry, and Noah is sad,” she said.

Secret Boyfriend

Regardless of her complicated situation with her ex, Smith has an ‘amazing’ boyfriend she’s keeping so private she’s not even released his name. In the same interview with People, she said she decided to keep her partner of two years a secret as it’s a ‘slippery slope’ when couples go public.

She said: “I want to make sure that when we go public that we’re so 100% sure that nobody can affect the energy of that. We came to the decision together very early on that we didn’t want to be posting about our relationship on social media and being in the public. I don’t know, it’s a slippery slope.”

Smith went on to say her boyfriend is great with her kids and just an ‘amazing human’.