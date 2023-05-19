Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi said that there is a way her baby daddy Nick Cannon can get out of paying child support after welcoming 10 kids.

The hit Netflix show that features multi-million property deals in Los Angeles alongside drama in the real estate business is back with season six.

The likes of realtors Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, and Heather Rae Young are all back in the new series with the addition of several new cast members.

One of the new additions to the show is Bre Tiesi who shared some interesting tidbits about her baby daddy, popular actor and TV host Nick Cannon.

Who is Bre Tiesi?

Breana ‘Bre’ Tiesi is a former model and businesswoman. After a stint in modeling, the 32-year-old star decided to pave a career in the real estate field.

The Selling Sunset star received her real estate license in 2017 and worked at Keller Williams Beverly Hills before joining the Oppenheim Group.

Bre is passionate about health and fitness which motivated her to launch her own fitness program Body By Bre. In addition to the company, she is also a host of the show Elevate with Bre on OF.TV.

She is also not a newbie on the small screen and has appeared in several series, including Love & Listings, WAGS and Wild n’ Out.

Bre Tiesi says baby daddy can get out of paying child support

Bre welcomed a son with her baby daddy and TV host Nick Cannon. Legendary Love Cannon was born in 2022 and Nick has welcomed 12 kids from other relationships.

The real estate agent shared some personal details about her baby daddy and explained that Nick might not “afford” child support after so many kids.

In season six episode seven, Amanza Smith question Bre whether it was true that someone could stop paying child support if they have more than 10 children.

“The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support,” Bre explained. “Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household.'”

“I take care of myself. If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that’s all I have to do,” Bre continued. “I know he’s a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I’m where I’m at.”

Bre Tiesi: Net worth

Bre has a whopping net worth of $6 million as of 2023. In season six episode one, Chelsea Lazkani gave Bre some advice after she joined Oppenheim Group. “Don’t be discouraged if you don’t get any business in the first year,” Chelsea told Bre.

Bre asked Chelsea how much she made in sales during her first year as a realtor to which Chelsea responded: “$9.2 million in my first year, I was very fortunate.” Bre got her license in 2017 and started working as a realtor in 2021.

