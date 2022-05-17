Selling Sunset's Chrishell finds key to winning over kangaroo Down Under













Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell has found the key to winning over a kangaroo while on a trip Down Under with her non-binary lover G-Flip.

Just days after confirming their romance Chrishell and G Flip travelled to Australia where the 40-year-old has found a way to win over more than just her fans, but a furry kangaroo buddy too.

Winning over Australia

While documenting their time at Taronga Zoo Chrishell posted pictures and videos today, Tuesday, May 17, of her meeting several little critters including a koala, wallabies, and a kangaroo.

In the post, the real estate agent wrote: “Australia I love you! Thank you for the hospitality @tarongazoo Such a beautiful job being a conservatory for the animals! First time meeting a koala & a kangaroo. And the harbor [sic] is breathtaking.”

Kangaroos are not notoriously aggressive or skittish with people, especially in zoos, but this particular one took to Chrishell like a puppy to a new loving pet parent as it can be seen lapping up the pets and cuddles in the video while the agent gets emotional.

Down Under with G Flip

This is the realtor’s first public trip with her love interest. The 27-year-old travelled to the singer’s home country and toured the Sydney harbour by boat as well as visiting the zoo.

At the beginning of May, Chrishell confirmed she is dating the singer during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion when the reality star said: “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by ‘they/them,’. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

The agent revealed the pair met when she took part in one of G Flip’s (real name Georgia Claire Flipo) music videos. In the clip for the song ‘Get Me Outta Here’, Chrishell can be seen dancing in a convenience store before she shares a kiss with the musician.

“It was so much fun. We had such a blast,” Chrishell explained about the filming of the video. “Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing. The song is amazing.”

Before her romance with G Flip, Chrishell was in a relationship with her boss and Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim, president of The Oppenheim Group.

Jason opened up about the break-up during the reunion there is still “a lot of love” after their split and when Tan France asked the Oppenheim Group co-founder whether their romance was purely for the cameras to which Jason replied: “I hesitate to answer that question. I don’t want to give it any credence. That’s like asking me if the Earth is flat. It’s a stupid question to me. I don’t feel the need to explain to people that…”