











Emma Hernan and Micah, her client on Selling Sunset, hit it off almost instantly during Netflix's fifth season of the real estate reality series. Filming has now wrapped up – and Emma has shared some exciting news.

Micah asked Emma out on a date during a meeting, when they were all set to discuss a listing she was managing for him. It wasn’t strictly business though, because a romance began to blossom between them after their first outing.

Since filming concluded, Emma has confirmed that her and Micah are still enjoying each other’s company. Long distance is a slight issue, but it wouldn’t be the first time a cast member on the show has had a beau live further away.

Emma Hernan and Micah

Emma and Micah hit it off when she took on a listing which he was developing for work. During episode 3, Emma describes Micah as “eye candy” and added that she “never flirts with clients, but it’s hard not to flirt with Micah“.

It wasn’t long before Micah asked Emma out on a date, and their final scene saw them cosying up in a hot tub. During the show, Micah took Emma to his mezcal bar, before she described him as “attractive, successful and confident“.

Speaking of the house he built in Beverly Hills, Micah said it was nothing like how he grew up and that he’s one of eight children. Emma helped manage the property at the Oppenheim Group for Micah, mixing business with pleasure…

Selling Sunset’s Emma confirms romance

Emma is reportedly still enjoying Micah’s company, and vice versa, as reported by ET Online on April 22nd. She confirmed they don’t have a label to their romance at the moment, but said they “definitely have something special.”

She added that she and Micah have yet to officially define their relationship as he splits his time between Texas and Los Angeles, while Emma also goes back and forth between Boston and L.A. Emma said:

I’ve done the long-distance thing for so long that it would be nice to have a relationship where they’re in the same, at least, state. Obviously, it’s progressed a little bit [from where season 5 ends]. We’ve become closer. But it’s right about there. So, we’ll see. Maybe season 6, there will be a label, a ring. Who knows?

They are currently taking things slow but it looks like we could be seeing a huge progression from them in the next season! With Emma able to see a potential engagement in season 6, could they be the reformed Chrishell and Jason?!

Despite the confirmation, Emma and Micah don’t follow each other on Instagram. Whether this is down to simply not caring about sharing their romance on social media, it’s certainly a hint that things may not be serious.

Micah adds Emma to restaurant menu

If fans didn’t think the pair were cute enough, “Emma’s Empanadas” are now featured on the menu for Micah’s new restaurant Sagrado Mezcaleria + Kitchen. It comes after she brought her own pastries to their meet-up on the show.

For $11, customers can buy the dish at the Selling Sunset client‘s eatery, which involves five mini “Beyond Meat” emanadas with shaved cabbage, arbol tomatilla salsa, radish and cilantro.

The client heavily promoted his bar on the Netflix series, which some fans assumed was the reason for his season 5 appearance. However, the duo are proving those viewers wrong with their continued romance away from cameras!

