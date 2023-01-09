Selling Sunset fans may be missing the Oppenheim crew, but luckily, Mary and Romain have taken to Instagram to give us an insight into their delayed honeymoon. The real estate agent and her model husband were unable to celebrate their honeymoon straight after their extravagant wedding, but they sure made up for the wait.

The happy couple jetted off on December 26 and have only recently returned home. The Selling Sunset star told her Instagram followers that now she’s back she can’t stop looking at the pics and is sharing her faves across the platform.

We take a look inside Mary and Romain’s stunning Bali honeymoon. Warning, you may get major holiday envy.

Mary and Romain share stunning Bali honeymoon snaps

Mary Fitzgerald has taken to her Instagram to share her delayed honeymoon snaps with her husband Romain. The pair also shared some pics exclusively with Hello!

The publication reports that the pandemic and work commitments meant the two had to delay their honeymoon, but it seems like the wait was definitely worthwhile.

The couple traveled all around Bali, and their trip seemed like an influencer’s dream. They shared snaps on the famous Bali swing, as well as taking a visit to the elephant sanctuary, and the pics are adorable.

And of course, their stunning villa. If anyone knows how to pick a stunning home, it’s Mary. The three-level villa located close to the Petanu river boasts a heated infinity pool, something the Selling Sunset star definitely isn’t a stranger to.

The pair seemed right at home, and it seems like Mary couldn’t switch out of work mode, giving her followers a tour of the incredible villa.

The pair actually wed before the Netflix wedding

Fans will remember Mary and Romain’s wedding on Selling Sunset, which took place in November 2019, attended by the Selling Sunset cast, including Mary’s ex Jason.

However, after the show aired it was revealed that the pair actually got married in a civil ceremony in 2018, 19 months before the Netflix wedding.

According to TMZ, the pair made it official on March 9, 2018.

Speaking to People on the matter, Mary’s rep said: “Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term.”

They also said that in the couple’s minds, they weren’t properly married until the show.

Mary says 2023 will be their best year yet

Taking to her Instagram stories, to grace us with even more stunning pics of her Bali honeymoon, Mary said 2023 will be her and Romain’s best year yet.

In the story she also tells her 2.1 million followers how she can’t stop looking at her pics now she’s home. She gives a recap of her faves, which includes the gorgeous villa that would definitely qualify to be sold by the Oppenheim Group.

Of course, she also shares snaps of herself and her not-so-new husband. In the caption of a cute loved-up snap between the two, she writes: “Feeling so lucky. 2023 will be the best year yet.”

We’re hoping we get a new series of Selling Sunset sometime soon so we can see what the pair get up to this year.

