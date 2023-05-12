Selling Sunset star Maya Vander has welcomed a rainbow baby with her partner after suffering a stillbirth in December 2021.

The successful real estate agent announced the birth of her baby girl with her husband David Miller on Instagram on Thursday, May 11.

In the lengthy social media post, Maya opened up about how “relieved” she was that she welcomed the rainbow baby. She decided to keep this pregnancy quiet and revealed that she was pregnant earlier this month.

Maya Vander welcomes rainbow baby

Maya announced the birth of her rainbow baby girl, named Emma Reign, after she experienced a pregnancy loss in December 2021 and a miscarriage in 2022.

“Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby!” the Netflix star captioned the post. “This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth a few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!”

The Selling Sunset star went on to thank the healthcare professionals and the hospital for the delivery and revealed that she had to wear a mask due to a cold.

“I’m wearing a mask because of course I had the [worst] cold but I made it to push a baby with a full stuffy nose,” she added in the post.

Emma is Maya and David’s third child as they are already parents to son Aiden, 4, and daughter Elle, 2.

Selling Sunset stars congratulate Maya and her family

Many of Maya’s friends and fellow Selling Sunset cast members filled her announcement post with love and support.

Emma Hernan commented: “So in love and so happy for your family! Best mama ever!!!”

“So in love and so happy!!! Love you Maya!!” Heather Rae El Moussa, who welcomed her first child with Tarek El Moussa, wrote.

Christine Quinn said: “My heart is so full for you and your family!” while Chrishell Stause added: “So, so happy for you.”

Maya opened up about her stillbirth

In July 2021, the real estate agent confirmed that she was pregnant with her third child but revealed that she had lost the baby in December of the same year.

She had a regular check-up at 38 weeks when she received the heartbreaking news. Days after the baby stopped moving, Maya visited the hospital but doctors were unable to find a heartbeat.

In 2022, Maya sadly confirmed that she’d suffered a miscarriage at 10 weeks. At the time, she announced the news on her Instagram and sent “love to the women who experience pregnancy loss”.

For immediate grief support, call 1-800-221-7437 First Candle. Counsellors are available 24/7. For families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. A community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. You can also get in touch with SupportingMamas here.