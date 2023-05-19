Selling Sunset’s newbie Nicole Young has racked up over $100 million in sales which proves that she has an impressive net worth.

The Netflix show is back with season six on Friday (May 19, 2023) with more multi-million property sales and even more drama than ever.

The likes of Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, and Emma Hernan returned for the latest series with the addition of new realtors ready to take on the LA real estate scene.

One of the new full-time cast members is Nicole Young, who has worked at the Oppenheim Group for nearly 10 years. So, what is Nicole Young’s net worth? Here’s more about the realtor and her career.

Who is Nicole Young?

Nicole is a real estate agent and the newest cast addition to Selling Sunset. She graduated from Baylor University in Texas with a degree in Marketing and Public Relations.

In her senior year in college, she worked as a marketing consultant and successfully contributed to product launch campaigns and brand strategy.

While season six marks the first time Nicole has been promoted to a full-time cast member, Netflix viewers might remember several of the realtor’s cameos in previous seasons.

She was the officiant at her friend and co-star Mary Fitzgerald’s wedding to Romain Bonnet during the season two finale.

Moreover, Nicole attended the birthday party of Mary and Jason Oppenheim‘s dogs Nico and Zelda in a season four episode.

Nicole Young: Net worth

According to several online estimates, Nicole is said to have a net worth between $500,000 and $4 million. Celebsweek.com reports that her estimated net worth is $3 million.

She is one of the top real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group and has made over $100 million in sales since joining the luxury agency in 2014.

In an Instagram post, she gushed about working on another deal in Los Angeles, writing: “Just another day showing another slice of LA real estate Heaven.”

Nicole has an “extraordinary ability to negotiate”

After spending several years in the marketing industry, Nicole paved her way into the real estate scene following her move to Los Angeles in 2007.

As per her bio on the Oppenheim Group, Nicole has an “extraordinary ability to negotiate” and “come up with creative solutions” to execute any kind of deal.

She is an experienced realtor, having worked with different clients, from first-time buyers to celebrities and other high-profile individuals.

As for her personal life, she married her partner Brandon Young in 2017 and they live together with their two dogs.

