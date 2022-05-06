Selling Sunset's reunion host Tan France has a Queer Eye for fashion













Tan France has taken on the role of Selling Sunset reunion host, dishing on all the post break-up gossip between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, as well as the drama between Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn.

Netflix viewers are questioning who the presenter is, but the truth is, he’s on another show on the streaming service. He certainly has a Queer Eye for fashion design when hanging out with four other lifestyle makeover gurus.

Tan gave up a few hours of his time as a designer and new father to film the series. So, just who is he and what is the other show he’s best known for actually about? Let’s get to know the interviewer properly.

Who is the Selling Sunset reunion host?

Tan France hosts the Selling Sunset reunion. His appearance on the Netflix episode, which concludes season 5, has received varying opinions on social media but mostly, fans think he did an “amazing job” at addressing all the drama.

The 39-year-old fashion designer, television personality, and author is best known for appearing on Queer Eye for his expertise. He is also known as one of the first openly gay men of South Asian descent on a major show.

He is one of the series’ “Fab Five”, who spend a week applying their expertise to help an individual – that episode’s “hero” – to improve their lifestyle and achieve better satisfaction in their life.

Okay I enjoyed this #SellingSunset reunion more than I thought I would. The host did an amazing job. Of course, would’ve been better and probably a 3-parter if Christine attended. — MANNY | #TCMSHOW (@THEECLASSICMAN) May 6, 2022

Tan France’s net worth

Tan has accumulated a whopping $6 million net worth during his fame, with his fortune seriously taking off after Queer Eye. It comes after he moved to London and worked corporate jobs for major retailers like Zara, Selfridges, and Chanel.

After packing up and moving to the United States, he took the risk to become an independent fashion designer, when he started fashion lines Kingdom & State and Rachel Parcell Inc.

He has become the richest cast member on the Netflix series, and has been on a number of TV shows, including being the co-host for Next In Fashion on the streaming platform. Now he can add the Selling Sunset reunion to his resume!

Tan for the win! I love him as a host #SellingSunset — ThickMiss (@Rainkyri) May 6, 2022

He recently became a father

Tan is now a father to a baby boy, who he welcomed into the world via surrogate with husband Rob in July 2021. The couple don’t share their son’s face on social media to protect his privacy.

They called him Ismail France after their surrogate gave birth seven weeks early, which meant he had to stay in the NICU for three weeks. Tan first revealed they were expecting in April last year.

During the reveal, he shared a photo of himself with an ultrasound Photoshopped over his bare stomach. Tan and Rob have been together since 2008, tying the knot in 2013 after the Defense of Marriage Act was overturned in the US.

