Selling the OC's cast has an impressive line-up of real estate agents













We heard some pretty intense revelations during the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion episode on May 6, but the biggest – and best – was when we got to see a preview of the new, upcoming spin-off series, Selling the OC.

During the trailer, we were introduced to the new agents and from what we could see, they all seem to love the drama more than the Selling Sunset girls. One other thing fans noticed was that it appears there is a mixture of male and female realtors in the new season and we can’t wait to see it!

Reality Titbit has all the info on the new cast members of the Netflix reality series and you’re going to love them. Check it out.

Meet the cast of Selling The OC

Seen as they own the firm and by the fact that we saw them in the OC trailer, we can confirm that Jason and Bret will be in the new season, but aside from that, we have some new faces!

Alex Hall

Alex is one of the new realtors and has proven skills as a negotiator, visionary and entrepreneur. Hall is incredibly successful and ranks in the highest tier of Orange County real estate professionals.

The star has a background in Interior Design so this should come in handy in giving her clients a little advantage.

Alexandra Jarvis

Alexandra brings the southern charm to the team, from Alabama, Alexandra has all the skills in hospitality and uses this to her selling advantage.

Jarvis is a result-oriented businesswoman and is amazing at what she does with nearly $40 million worth of closed sales in and around Orange County.

Alexandra Rose

Another Alexandra, Rose brings a different vibe to the team, she has a solid understanding of the dynamic world of real estate which allows her to assist her client in making the correct and smart decision when it comes to buying a property.

Alexandra has a background in sales and series skills in client services which enable her to give personalised and professional guidance.

Austin Victoria

Austin is one of the new male brokers and is a seasoned real estate professional from California. Austin began his career working under one of the top producing agents of the LA band and soon became the team’s lead agent and he plans on doing the same in the new show.

Brandi Marshall

Brandi is a former public relations executive and has been working with her clients for over 15 years.

Brandi is a sharp negotiator but has the patience as well to ensure her clients can achieve their goals when it comes to purchasing a new property.

Gio Helou

Gio was one of the first to be recruited by Jason and Brent for the new Oppenheim Orange County group and is a force to be reckoned with.

He specialises in high-end properties on amazing and sought after beachfront locations and he exclusively sells the best of the Newport Beach lifestyle.

Kayla Cardona

Carda is from Orange County so knows the area like the back of her hand. The star started her career alongside the highest-rated team on Zillow and quickly became part of the top 1% of agents.

Kayla’s impeccable work ethic, honesty and integrity made her stand out and the Oppenheim Group cant wait to have her on board.

Lauren Brito

Laura hasn’t been in the industry too long but since her debut in 2017, she has brought her impeccable coastal expertise and experience into her career.

Lauren is driven by her passion for helping others and she has now earned herself the reputation of being a full-service successful realtor in the luxury OC market.

Polly Brindle

Polly is the only British cast member this season, she is from north England and originally started her career as a model at 15. Brindle has modelled for brands such as Dior, Aston MArtin and Lancome.

The brit recently moved to OC and obtained her real estate licence, she has only been in the industry for over a year but we cant wait to see her learn more.

Sean Palmieri

Sean is from Florida but moved to California after graduating college in pursuit of a career in real estate.

He uses his marketing expertise to help him in the real estate world and now works with some of the top agents and brokers in the state. He focuses on homes in Bel Air, Beverly Hills and Malibu s well as OC of course.

Tyler Stanaland

Tyle grew up working for his family’s brokerage so he has a tonne of experience. He got his license to sell at just 18 years old before he set off into his professional career which has already taken him around the globe.