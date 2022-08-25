











Alexandra Hall’s home, where she invites her Selling The OC co-stars in the first episode on Netflix, is oozing maturity and class. So when fans began questioning how old she is, many were shocked at her real age.

From running a household of two children alongside her busy job as a realtor at The Oppenheim Group, it’s pretty obvious just how much of a power woman Alex is. The outgoing cast member has sold homes for record prices…

She ranks in the top tier of Orange County real estate professionals, but just how many years did it take for her to secure her respectable reputation? We found out Alex’s real age and real estate background.

Selling The OC fans guess Alex’s age

When Alex shared her love for partying, hosting dinner table gatherings and working as a realtor, many thought that she may be younger than her age. Viewers believe she acts younger than she is, but may look older.

One fan didn’t think her behaviour was mature, and wrote on Twitter: “Alex and Polly are those old women at your job that have no lives so they just start drama at work #SellingTheOC.”

Viewers congratulated Alex for being a mom alongside her busy job in real estate. A fan said: “Love, love, love seeing powerhouse moms repped on TV and you’re doing it phenomenally! ❤️ Can’t wait to watch your journey.”

“I think you’re beautiful […] and seeing you gave me the courage to make a change in myself! I will definitely get out of my comfort zone. I have 3 children so every time I go back to see the seasons I find something different,” said a viewer.

Alex’s real age is older than you think

Alex is 33 years old at the time of writing. She confirmed that she is a Sagittarius when asked by a fan what her zodiac sign is, who are said to be adventurers, risk-takers, and have a sharp business and sports mentality.

Sagittarius natives are known for their emotional intelligence, which helps them to connect with others. This explains why Alex is so close with her colleagues at The Oppenheim Group – and it’s not just down to her cooking!

Growing up, Alex was raised in Orange County, where she still lives today. Before working in real estate, Alex worked in interior design but now ranks in the top tier of Orange County real estate professionals.

She juggles real estate with mom duties

In the first episode of Selling The OC, Alex is seen taking her two children, a daughter and a son, to drop them off at school before making her way to The Oppenheim Group office.

Spoilers: They are the two kids she shares with her ex-husband, who she was married to for seven years. The single woman is also seen going on a date with a guy called Jeremy during the first season, but said:

My career is growing, my business is growing, kids are growing, and it’s all really good, but I want to share it with somebody… Well, it’s not, probably [going to happen] right now. Too much going on.

She also said that dating is “basically another job that I don’t need.” Alex added that there is “only so many hours in a day” but it appears that being a mom and real estate agent takes up enough of her time as it is.

