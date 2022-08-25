Selling The OC’s Tyler is married to Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow













Selling The OC has finally been dropped on Netflix and fans have been enjoying seeing the beautiful Orange County coast luxury properties as well as getting to know the 11 new Oppenheim Group estate agents.

One of the ambitious new faces is Tyler Stanaland who has luxury real estate selling in his blood as his father is a property tycoon.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the successful young seller, including his age, family background, and wife, Brittany Snow.

Tyler’s age and career explored

According to Celebs Week, Tyler was born on July 19, 1989, in Laguna Beach, California. He is currently 33 years old and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

In terms of how he got into luxury real estate, Tyler Stanaland grew up working for his family brokerage. He got his sales license at the age of 18 but decided to pursue another career. He chose to follow a professional surf career where he traveled all around the world- something he still enjoys doing.

However, he eventually made his way back to his family’s brokerage and worked under his father for a while before deciding to step away from the family business to make a name for himself in luxury real estate at The Oppenheim Group.

Tyler is married to Brittany Snow

Tyler may be new to the world of TV but his wife certainly isn’t. The real estate broker is married to Pitch Perfect star, Brittany Snow. The pair tied the knot in 2020 and are enjoying married life.

American actress Brittany, 36, is from Tampa in Florida and she rose to fame in the soap opera Guiding Light. Since her rise to stardom, she has had huge roles in the musical film Hairspray and The Pacifier, as well as John Tucker Must Die.

The star has also impressed fans with her vocal ability in the Pitch Perfect film series. Away from the spotlight, she is the co-founder of the Love is Louder movement, a project tackling bullying in schools.

Tyler said that we will not see Brittany on the show

According to Express, Tyler told Entertainment Tonight that viewers would not see Brittany on the show, but she was supportive of his new venture. Tyler explained:

I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that’s what makes our relationship successful.

Tyler is doing his own thing on Selling The OC and it appears Brittany would be too busy anyway as she is still acting in 2022 for her new film, X.

She also worked as a producer on the film Hooking Up and will be directing and co-writing a Netflix film called September 17th, which is slated for 2023.

