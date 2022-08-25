











Selling The OC star Tyler Stanaland married Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow in 2020 and their love story grew from a ‘lame pickup line’.

Selling The OC premiered yesterday (August 24) and it has even more drama than sister shows Selling Sunset and Tampa, so much so that fans have complained there aren’t enough luxury listings.

The Selling Sunset series have featured the realtors’ partners, but we won’t be seeing Tyler Stanaland’s wife, Brittany Snow, most likely because she’s too busy with her acting career. She will, however, be supporting her husband off-screen.

As with most modern romances, the pair got together after a single DM, and Tyler wasn’t as smooth as you’d expect.

Tyler and Brittany had a major crush on each other

Tyler was lucky his wife had a huge crush on him otherwise his “lame pickup line” probably wouldn’t have worked, Brittany joked to The Knot.

The lovebirds were both infatuated with each other online. Watching his future wife belt songs on Pitch Perfect, Tyler called Brittany his “unattainable crush forever.”

Meanwhile, the actress first spotted the realtor on Instagram. “I always knew of him and was like, ‘I’ll never meet him,'” she explained. “My girlfriends and I had an inside joke where my one best friend referred to him as my ‘dream boyfriend who lives in Orange County,’ but I was never gonna meet him. And then one day I realized he was following me on Instagram. I got really excited.”

The Selling The OC took the first step and DM’d her with “the most embarrassing pickup line” – a dad joke, in fact. And the rest is history.

They tied the knot just before pandemic shutdowns

The couple was able to celebrate their love on March 14, just days before the world shut down. Tying the knot at Cielo Farms, their dreamy ceremony featured many personalized touches.

Midcentury modern and timeless glamour was the vision as it mirrored their own home aesthetic. ” We liked the warmth of rustic pieces as well yet mixed with quirky touches,” Brittany revealed.

As for the wedding attire, groom Tyler mixed formal with casual in his Tommy Hilfiger suit and black Converse high-tops. Meanwhile, the actress splurged on two dresses; a timeless lace dress by friend Jonathan Simkhai, and an intricate floral off-the-shoulder gown by Galia Lahav.

For the first year of their marriage, they were stuck at home in sweatpants but they’re still going strong.

