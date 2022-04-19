Set your alarms... Selling Sunset season 5 release date & times revealed













If you haven’t heard Selling Sunset season 5 is coming – you’ve probably been living under a rock.

As we all know, the latest Selling Sunset episodes are hitting our screens on the 22nd of April. The wait is almost over, and viewers just can’t wait to see all the latest drama at The Oppenheim Group, along with what’s been happening since we last saw the cast.

Reality Titbit have explored what time season 5 will premiere on Netflix, what to expect from the new episodes and all about newbie Chelsea Lazkani.

AMERICAN IDOL: Singers who quit the show left fans stumped

Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

When is the Selling Sunset release time?

Fans of the Netflix show are wondering one thing about the release. When will it be available to watch?

This answer are essential for Selling Sunset viewers, as they need to know if it’s going to be one to stay up for, or if you should sleep and set that early alarm. The release time in the UK and US for season 5 are as follows:

United Kingdom: 8:00am (BST)

United States: 12:00 AM (PDT)

United States: 03:00 AM (EDT)

So, if you’re in the U.S., you could have a late night to binge the latest season. However, if you’re in the U.K., we’d recommend setting your alarm, unless you’re feeling up for an all-nighter.

Selling Sunset: What to expect from season 5

The trailer for the new season looks like it will be nothing short of drama, much of which seems to be including Christine (some things never change!).

With newbie Chelsea Lazkani joining the brokerage, Mary tells Jason that somebody will need to leave if he’s going to give her a desk. We’re unsure as of yet who will be leaving the group, however Mary also tells Christine in the trailer “if you want to be part of the brokerage, you need to stop disrespecting the other agents.”

We also finally get to see inside Chrishell and Jason’s relationship on the show. There are mixed opinions from the cast, as Mary says she would “love it if Chrishell and Jason got married”. Whereas Christine isn’t so sure, as she explained in the trailer that she hasn’t been getting any listings since the pair got together.

TEEN MOM 2: Are Ashley and Bar still together?

Who is Chelsea Lazkani?

Chelsea is the newest real estate agent on the Selling Sunset scene, so let’s get to know her ahead of the new season.

Chelsea is British- Nigerian and studied at The University of Birmingham and The University of Dundee. The 29-year-old got involved in real estate in 2017 when she gained her real estate license, before being hired at Rodeo Realty, a real estate agency in LA.

She has been married to her husband Jeff since 2017, and the pair have two children together called Maddox Ali Levon and Melia Man. She announced that she would be appearing on the show last month, where she told followers how grateful she is for everyone involved in Selling Sunset.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 5 ON NETFLIX FROM THE 22ND OF APRIL 2022

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK