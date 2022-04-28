











Christine Quinn said she didn’t attend the Selling Sunset season five reunion due to testing positive for Covid-19. But co-star Chrishell Stause has shared a cryptic gif that suggests Christine lied about why she didn’t go.

The realtors at The Oppenheim Group are used to meeting strangers to show them around multi-million dollar listings. It differs dramatically when each of them have to face their colleagues though, and they don’t all see eye-to-eye.

Christine and Chrishell have had a rocky terrain ever since the latter joined the real estate firm, and a few seasons on, they are in full enemy mode. So when Christine was a no-show to the reunion, Chrishell instantly called her out.

Christine Quinn missed Selling Sunset reunion

It was announced over the weekend that Christine Quinn wouldn’t be attending the Selling Sunset ‘out of an abundance of caution’ following her positive Covid-19 test. Despite rumors, her absence wasn’t down to being fired.

Amanza Smith had also reportedly tested positive, but still featured at the reunion remotely. According to a Entertainment Tonight insider, Christine was offered the chance to appear virtually too, but wasn’t feeling well enough.

The source revealed that “Christine really wanted to be there” when the reunion was filmed on April 24th, just two days after the fifth season was released on Netflix. They added:

Christine was feeling ready to address everything head on and face the music. She was looking forward to having her moment. Unfortunately, it just boiled down to a matter of her health. She was extremely sick.

It comes after Christine tweeted that the show has “5000 fake storylines” just as season 5 hit the platform. Many of her followers commented on the post to say that she is the main storyline of the show anyway.

whelp. im not interested in reunion if Christine is not part of it lol#sellingsunset — mae (@maelovesdorks) April 28, 2022

Chrishell Stause suggests that Christine ‘lied’

When Christine was photographed on a film set just three days after skipping the reunion episode due to testing positive for Covid, Chrishell had to say something and claims her co-star lied about why she didn’t attend.

Christine was spotted filming with Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, and was seen scrolling on her phone on a sun lounger without a mask. Melissa sat on a sun bed next to her, also without a mask.

The CDC, a federal agency mandated with protecting the health of US citizens, recommends an isolation period of five days. After photos were released, Chrishell shared a gif that read: ‘And the lie detector test determined that was a lie.’

1. I doubt Christine even had covid. 2. Maybe she has symptoms?

3. Who wouldn’t want to skip the reunion when everyone is against you? I would. #SellingSunset5 #SellingSunset #sellingsunstreunion — #MaxRoc (They/Them) (@RealMaxRoc) April 28, 2022

When is the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion?

The Selling Sunset season 5 reunion hits Netflix on Friday May 6th and is hosted by Queer Eye‘s Tan France. A sit-down chat sees the cast members address all the drama of the season, including Chrishell and Jason’s break-up.

An ET source claimed the reunion, which will be available to stream at 8:01 BST, was “super heated and overall emotional.” At the end of season 5, Christine told Chelsea she’d thought of getting her own broker’s licence.

She also failed to attend a disciplinary meeting with Jason and Mary following Emma’s claims that Christine offered money to someone not to do business with her. So there will be plenty of drama to discuss!

