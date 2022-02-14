Shaina and Shayne’s wandering eyes have us questioning their relationship











The fascinating dating show that is Love Is Blind has been a hit since it returned for its second season on Netflix this February. Most fans are up to date with the first five episodes but have been left speculating as to what happened to certain couples.

Two of the cast members on people’s minds are Shaina and Shayne. Though they never actually became a couple, the two had strong feelings for each other and went through some pretty intense stuff!

Shayne and Shaina’s wandering eyes for one another caused a lot of tension for both relationships and fans want to know if anything ever came of this.

RELATED: Meet Shaina from Love Is Blind, her age, career and relationship explored

The Real Housewives of the New York City | Official Trailer | Amazon Prime BridTV 8436 The Real Housewives of the New York City | Official Trailer | Amazon Prime https://i.ytimg.com/vi/QbNfRMDb3mk/hqdefault.jpg 955407 955407 center 22403

Shayne Love Is Blind. Picture: Love Is Blind Season 2 | Official Clip: Speed Dating | Netflix

Shaina and Shayne’s turbulent Love Is Blind journey

Though Shayne ended up proposing to Natalie, he had an initial connection with Shaina as well. Despite both of the women being completely opposite, Shayne had feelings for both.

However, this wasn’t just on Shayne’s end as Shaina also shared the same feelings. Shaina had an initial connection with Shayne as well as Kyle, with whom she ended up becoming fiances with.

Though they were both coupled with different people they seemed to be drawn to each other, even after Kyle proposed to Shiana – and she said yes – she went to Shayne and poured out her feelings.

Shaina attempted to sway Shayne and told her how she envisioned her life with him as well as having babies and marriage but Shayne had already made his mind up to propose to Natalie due to their deeper emotional connection.

Though both couples had their issues, they went to Mexico with their partners and seemed to appear content, aside from some blips here and there.

CHECK IT OUT: These clues suggest Natalie and Shayne aren’t together after Love is Blind

What happened to Shaina and Shayne and are they together?

Fans were hopeful for Shayne and Natalie as they had an incredibly strong emotional and physical connection and were even deemed as one of the strongest couples of the season.

Though we don’t know what has happened with the relationship status of the couple, most people think that it, unfortunately, didn’t last. Neither of them communicate to one another on social media and to make it worse – they don’t even follow each other.

However, Shayne does follow Shaina and they are both active with one another on Instagram. Coincidently, Shaina doesn’t follow Kyle either, making it appear as if neither of the original couples made it.

It seems as if we are going to have to wait for the next instalment of episodes to see what happened between the couples.

My face the whole time Shayne and Shaina were talking #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/19PlqDQyj8 — Maame ofosua (@maameofosuaa) February 11, 2022

When are the next episodes and finale released?

The first five episodes are available to watch on Netflix now and the next four will be released on the 18th of February, 2022.

The finale will then debut on Netflix the following week on the 25th of February, 2022 where will we finally get to see which couples made it and which didn’t.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK