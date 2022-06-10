Rhythm and Flow's Shay is Brussels-born but made her name in French rap













Rhythm and Flow first came to Netflix in 2019 and saw Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I judge rappers from all over the USA. Each episode, the contestants give all they’ve got in a bid to impress the judges and make it through to the next round. It was D Smoke who managed to bag the winning title in 2019 and now the Netflix show is back, but this time in France.

Shay is one of Rhythm and Flow: France judges in 2022. She’s part of the panel that decides who goes and who stays as the rappers battle their way to a 100,000 euro prize.

Photo Credit: Geoffrey Delamarre

Who is Shay from Rhythm and Flow?

Rhythm and Flow‘s Shay is a rapper who hails from Brussels. She was born in 1990 and is 32 years old in 2022.

Shay was born Vanessa Lesnicki and is currently signed to Capitol Music France.

The rapper has 1M followers on Instagram and can be found @shayizi. Voir Fashion covered some of Shay’s looks in 2020 showing readers how to recreate her styles.

Shay’s music explored

As well as boasting a large following on Instagram, Shay’s YouTube channel has over 650K subscribers.

She’s collaborated with many artists over the course of her career including Niska, Jul and Damso.

Shay writes on Instagram that her latest single DA is now out and available to stream.

The 32-year-old’s songs include Même pas bonne, PMW, Jolie, Liquide and more.

Who are the other judges?

Sitting alongside Shay on the Rhythm and Flow: France judging panel are fellow musicians Niska and SCH.

Niska is a 28-year-old French rapper who hails from Évry, Essonne. Niska can be found on Instagram with 3.7M followers @niska_officiel.

SCH, AKA Julien Schwarzer, is also a French rapper who comes from Marseille. He has 1.6M followers on Instagram at @sch.

Catch the trio of rappers on Rhythm and Flow: France from June 9th, 2022.

