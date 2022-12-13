Shea McGee hasn’t undergone plastic surgery but, when it comes to her perfect teeth, she’s gone through a lot of pain – especially as her smile got a dream makeover after a high-school accident.

The Dream Home Makeover star and her husband Syd reinvent people’s homes on their Netflix show to give them the abode they’ve always wanted.

But it’s not only the home designs that are catching fans’ eyes but also Shea McGee herself, with some viewers becoming obsessed with her lovely eyes and perfect teeth.

Shea McGee hasn’t had plastic surgery but needed work on her teeth

When it comes to Shea McGee’s smile, no plastic surgery is involved but a lot of work was. Her gnashers are so sparkling they’ve got viewers talking, with many wondering whether she’s had dental enhancements.

The real story is that Shea chipped her teeth in high school and had to have veneers fitted to fix her smile, Blurred Reality reports.

In a blog post on her Studio McGee website, Shea explained about her veneers: “The truth is, I love them! I’m so happy I did it, but I’m also glad I waited for years to make the decision. I’ve had a long history of trying to straighten my teeth – I had two teeth chip in high school and my dentist just reshaped them, but they were still crooked and uneven.”

Shea said she tried other treatments on her teeth including braces but then chipped another tooth so her dentist “shortened everything up for me.” She added: “My teeth kept getting filed shorter and shorter and I was self-conscious about one side of my mouth and would always try to smile in a way that hid it.

“I finally realized veneers were the right move for me so I flew to Dr Harris in Arizona and it has truly been the best experience!”

Shea McGee’s eyes

The Dream Home Makeover star has also got fans talking about her eyes. Again, her beauty has nothing to do with plastic surgery. Instead, Shea shares lots of tutorials with followers that reveal her make-up skills.

She shared a Get Ready With Me video to her TikTok page in 2022. Shea uses Merit products to get ready for the day.

A post on the Studio McGee page states she uses Urban Decay primer in the shade Eden. Shea also adds a “bronzer shade in her eye crease and a highlight shade on the lid.” She opts for a dark brown eyeshadow instead of eyeliner and mascara to finish.

