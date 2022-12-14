Shea McGee is facing pregnancy rumors after she appeared on Dream Home Makeover season 4 while pregnant. However, some of the Netflix series was filmed while she was expecting her third baby who was born in July.

Both Shea and Syd McGee welcomed their third child, a girl named Margot, on July 18, 2021. But viewers have picked up on how their youngest is a few months old in the first few episodes but then Shea is pregnant again in later scenes.

As a result, Dream Home Makeover fans are totally confused. Reality Titbit has the scoop on whether Shea is pregnant with baby number four and had a peek into what everyone’s saying online.

Shea McGee isn’t pregnant with baby 4

Shea is not pregnant with baby number four. Both she and Syd are parents to three children, and called the youngest, Margot, their “grand finale baby.” They already share daughters Wren, born 2013, and Ivy, born in 2015.

Speaking to People when season 3 was not yet confirmed, Shea and Syd revealed they’re more than prepared to film while expecting. “Hypothetically, yes, we would have to. I’m okay with it though,” Syd joked.

“Oh yeah, you’re fine. You’re not worried about how it’s going to affect you,” his wife replies. He added with a grin, “I think I’ll look good on camera either way.” However, season 4 left Dream Home Makeover fans confused.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Netflix for comment

Dream Home Makeover scenes confuse fans

Dream Home Makeover viewers are confused, as they spotted Syd and Shea’s daughter Margot in the first few episodes. Then, in a later episode of season 4, they addressed being pregnant with their third child.

Studio McGee posted on March 18, 2021, on their Facebook that they would begin filming season 3. However, season 4 showed the progression of some builds and therefore Shea was still pregnant when these were shot.

It can take Shea and Syd months to complete a remodel. The Netflix show’s season 4 description reads: “Along the way, Shea and Syd invite viewers into their lives as they raise daughters Wren, Ivy, and new baby Margot.”

Shea and Syd welcomed Margot in July

Shea and Syd welcomed their youngest child, Margot, on Sunday, July 18, 2021. She made him stop at a convenience store on the way home from the airport to pick up a pregnancy test and then they found out that day.

They first announced the news in January 2021. “We’re so excited to welcome baby girl number three into our family!” the couple told People. “Margot McGee joined us Sunday morning and mama and baby are doing great!”

“We’re so excited. We are feeling all of the feelings,” shared the couple when they were expecting their third child. With a five-year gap between their oldest two and this one, it had been a while since Shea and Syd had a newborn.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

