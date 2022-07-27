Shea McGee's net worth in the millions eight years after business launch













Many Netflix viewers may be wondering what Shea McGee’s net worth is estimated at in 2022. Dream Home Makeover season 3 drops on the streaming service on July 27th. Shea’s fanbase has increased dramatically since she’s become a Netflix star on Dream Home Makeover, but her success precedes her Netflix fame.

Having your own Netflix series is a real sign of achievement these days and many people have gone on to find further fame since appearing on a Netflix show. From Tan France to Jonathan Van Ness to Laverne Cox and Ali Wong, there are many people whose popularity has surged since appearing on the streaming service.

Shea and Syd McGee from Studio McGee in Dream Home Makeover S3. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Dream Home Makeover is back

After launching in 2020, Dream Home Makeover has returned for a third season.

The show has been so popular that Shea McGee and her husband, Syd, are back in 2022 with six new episodes on Netflix.

Shea and Syd, of Studio McGee, transform peoples’ homes across the USA working on a diverse range of spaces. As well as seeing the amazing designs created, viewers get a glimpse into the lives of Shea, Syd and their children Wren, Ivy, and Margot.

Meet Shea McGee

Famous for designing stunning interiors, Shea McGee is swapping up layouts, colour schemes and furnishings to create dream homes for tonnes of people.

She’s 37 years old and is a Cancer on the zodiac as per Famous Birthdays.

Shea grew up in Houston, Texas. Taking to Instagram about the place where she was raised, Shea writes: “The weather is terrible, but the people are absolutely wonderful”.

Shea McGee’s estimated net worth

Shea McGee and her husband, Syd, launched their own design business, Studio McGee, in 2014, as per their website.

Two years later, they expanded their business by launching an e-commerce brand – McGee & Co. In 2018, the McGee’s designed their own dream home.

Then, in 2020, Shea and Syd found fame on Netflix with Dream Home Makeover. They also published their own book, Make Life Beautiful, in 2020 which is a New York Times Best Seller.

As per The Cinemaholic, Shea McGee’s net worth is estimated at $5M. Forbes writes that the couple grew their gross revenue to “$59.7 million in 2020”.

