Shemar on Last Chance U: Basketball continues to play for the East Los Angeles College (ELAC) men’s team for the 2022 to 2023 season.

Last Chance U: Basketball season 2, dropped on Netflix on December 13th, giving fans an insight into Coach Mosley and his team, after the team’s 2020 Championship run came to an abrupt end due to the effects of Covid-19.

We look into Shemar Morrow, and where he is now after filming the hit show.

Who is Shemar from Last Chance U?

Shemar Morrow is from Ohio and started playing basketball around the age of 12. In the first episode of the series, we hear Shemar opening up about his struggles with graduating.

He tells the camera he just couldn’t do it as he always had so much going on. Things that he is still trying to figure out.

The guard’s mother allowed one of his father’s friends to adopt Shemar so he could continue playing the sport he loved. He then moved to California, while his mother stayed in Ohio.

If you want to follow Shemar on Instagram, he’s over there @ygmarr. At the time of writing, he has 2.3k followers on the platform and only three posts, but we’re hoping he becomes more active now the show has been released.

Shemar is still at ELAC

Unlike some of the other cast, Shemar is still a part of the Huskies. As of current, he is still at ELAC with Coach Mosley and the team and is one of the top players for the current season.

In the show, we hear the coaches praise Shemar for his talents, so we’re sure they’re thrilled he’s still around. Coach Rob said the guard has “talents that other kids don’t have” whilst calling him the most talented player they have on the squad.

Cinemaholic reports that he may be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft, so watch this space!

Last Chance U fans are loving Shemar

The new season dropped on Netflix on December 13th and some fans have already binged them all! They’ve taken to Twitter of course to share their thoughts, and many of them seem to be loving Shemar!

One user said: “Last Chance U basketball S2 Ep 1 thoughts: Shemar Morrow is an excellent basketball name.”

WATCH LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know