Choo Sung Hoon joins Physical 100, and he’s caught the eye of some of the girls, but unfortunately for them, he has a wife Shiho Yano.

Physical 100 features 100 impressive contestants, but it seems like Shiho Yano’s husband Choo Sung Hoon is one of the most admired, by both contestants and fans.

It’s not just the MMA fighter who has success, the whole family is well-known in their own right, so we take a closer look into his wife.

Who is Shiho Yano?

Shiho Yano is a 45-year-old Japanese model.

Physical 100’s Choo Sung Hoon and his wife have been together since 2007. The pair wed two years later, in March 2009, and are now coming up to their 14th anniversary.

They have a daughter together named Choo Sarang, who was born in 2011.

Photo by Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

The whole family are superstars

Shiho Yano’s family are no strangers to reality TV. As well as her husband currently featuring on Physical 100, the family has been on screen together before.

Choo Sung Hoon, his wife, and their daughter Choo Sarang appeared as one of the first families in reality show, The Return of Superman, and that’s not all.

Koreaboo reports that the couple were the inspiration behind K-drama Fight For My Way.

Writer Lim Sang Chun said the couple inspired him to write the series when he was saddened yet moved by Shiho Yano’s tears whenever she cried for her husband during his fights.

Shiho Yano on Instagram

Just like her husband, Shiho Yano is very popular and boasts 759k followers on Instagram.

Her bio states: “Model / Wellness Advocate.”

Her feed is full of fashion and family content. The model regularly posts pictures with her daughter Choo Sarang who also has a big following on social media.

She can be found @choosarang_official and has an impressive 252k followers. Not bad for an 11-year-old!

WATCH PHYSICAL 100 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK