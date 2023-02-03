Shim Euddeum is one of the female contestants on Physical 100, and it seems that she was friends with Singles Inferno star Cha Hyun-seung before the show.

Physical 100 has now whittled the contestants down to just 25, and although the 300 million won seems closer than ever, the challenges are getting a whole lot harder.

We take a closer look into the Physical 100 YouTuber and her close relationships with the other contestants.

Shim Euddeum on Physical 100

Shim Euddeum is an exercise YouTuber with 1.37 million subscribers.

She says she’s ambitious when it comes to exercising or doing something physical. She says her self-esteem is at 100, so she also wants to give her body a “perfect score” by taking part in Physical 100.

Euddeum was recognized by many of the male contestants when she entered, and BBULKUP even said he’d seen her in a lot of magazines when he was younger. Since the filming of the show, the two have even filmed a YouTube video together.

The fitness YouTuber has made it to the final 25 of Physical 100.

Cha Hyun-seung features in Shim Euddeum’s videos

Singles Inferno star Cha Hyun-seung is also a contestant on Physical 100 and it seems like he and Euddeum were friends before the show, as he featured on her YouTube channel.

The video was part of the ‘What Kind of Exercise Are You Doing?’ series on her channel. Titled ‘The Last Ballet of My Life’ the video showcases the pair dancing ballet.

“I’m a dancer, but I’ve never really had a good experience with ballet,” Hyun-seung admitted. However, he made it to the end of the video and the two even performed together.

Shim Euddeum on Instagram

The Physical 100 star can be found on Instagram @euddeume_.

She posts a range of content including her fitness content, and also behind-the-scenes footage of the Netflix show.

Euddeum’s YouTube channel also features a vlog of the Physical 100 premiere with all the cast, where fans can get a closer look into their personalities.

