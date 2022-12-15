Shin Dong Woo appears on Netflix’s Singles Inferno season 2, but works as a plastic surgeon in real life. Now adding reality TV personality to his resume, Shin came under fire for what fans thought was leading Nadine on.

Meet Shin Dong Woo

Shin is a plastic surgeon and star on Singles Inferno season 2. His job was a surprise to viewers because the cast members are not allowed to reveal their names and profession on the Netflix dating show.

The 30-year-old Seoul native attended the University of California in Los Angeles, and is fluent in both Korean and English. He is passionate about travelling the world, having visited New York City, Russia, Thailand, and many others.

In 2021, Dong Woo competed against 33 finalists at Mister International Korea 2021. He was also one of the three runner-ups. Later, he bagged the prestigious Mister Global Korea 2022 title!

Shin on Singles Inferno season 2

Shin gave clear hints to Nadine that he might be choosing her. But, in the end, he went with Seul Ki, which led to some fans getting annoyed with his decision after Nadine pulled Shin for a chat. He told her:

I felt like I wanted to take care of you seeing that you were feeling unfamiliar and a little uncomfortable.

After confessing that she liked Shin, Nadine said she was “upset” when he didn’t choose her, and claimed: “That was the first time in my life I’d ever done something like that, asking a guy to have a talk. Yes, I was upset.”

Meet Shin on Instagram

Shin usually shows off his modelling photoshoots on Instagram. He also has a little pooch called Thor, who often gets neat haircuts and is dressed up in frilly bows. In fact, she’s quite the furry model herself!

From working with Calvin Klein to working out in the gym, it’s clear that Shin takes care of himself for his work. He boasts over 21,000 followers on the social media platform and is often seen hanging out with friends.

Shin encourages his fans to “work hard” but also “take a break” and brought into the 2022 New Year enjoying a drink in a bar. Although the Singles Inferno star hasn’t promoted the show on his page, his comments are flooded with fans.

