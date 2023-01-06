Shin Seul-Ki on Singles Inferno season 2 has a successful father. He owns Bio Plastic Surgery, the highest-rated plastic surgery clinic in South Korea. Let’s get to know him as Seul-Ki tries to find her love match.

Seul-Ki has caught the eyes of Dong Woo and Choi Jong Woo on the Netflix dating show, but her own pair were all set on newcomer Kim after they spent one night in Paradise together. However, she’s used to being well-known.

When it comes to her family back home, Seul-Ki’s father works as the head surgeon at Bio Plastic Surgery. The reality TV star actually comes from one of the richest families in South Korea, Koreaboo reports.

Meet Shin Seul-Ki’s father

Seul-Ki’s father is plastic surgeon Dr. Yong-Ho Shin. The 58-year-old from Seoul was praised in December 2022 for providing free treatments to overseas patients who are unable to afford them, All Pop reports.

He is currently part of five medical societies focused on Korea plastic surgery and was director of Shin Yong Ho Plastic Surgery Clinic from 1996 to 2000. Shin is also a clinical professor at five universities in Korea.

Shin got his medical doctorate at Hallym University’s Collage of Medicine and has volunteered overseas for 20 years, performing many surgeries at his own expense. He has also helped with 30 overseas medical volunteer assignments.

He is president at Bio Plastic Surgery

Seul-Ki’s father is named as one of the top-earning surgeons in South Korea due to his developments in Botox brands, Koreaboo reports. Bio Plastic Surgery, which he founded and works as head surgeon for, has an accident-free record.

The leading plastic surgery clinic in Korea today, surgeons at the clinic have led Korean plastic surgery for more than 20 years. It offers multiple procedures including changing your eyelid center, rhinoplasty, ear surgery, and more.

The Singles Inferno star’s career

Seul-Ki is currently studying piano at Seoul National University, known as one of the top educational piano establishments in the nation, and is a senior who left during the exam period to film the show.

She once won the Miss Chunhyang traditional beauty pageant in 2020. Singles Inferno hosts have the same impression, as Lee Da-hee and Hong Jin-Kyung gasped at the first sight of Shin. “She’s so pretty,” they both exclaimed.

On the other hand, host Hanhae noted that “there’s something very Korean about her.” As they watched the reality TV star Shin take a seat on the beach, they added, “She’s very elegant. She looks innocent.”

