SHINee star Choi Min-ho joins cast of Netflix's Run For The Money











SHINee’s Choi Min-ho is one of many celebrities to join the Japanese reality game show Run For The Money. The K-pop star joins this star-studded Netflix show and will appear throughout the four episodes.

The show features celebrities from a variety of different fields with athletes, singers and influencers joining the cast. In total there are 29 contestants.

The show’s premise is that the celebrity contestants can win a cash-based prize if they outrun black-clad hunters chasing them. As with any survival program, the hunters are swiftly trained, making it extremely difficult for contestants to escape them.

The show first aired in 2004 but has since had a revamp, and has been scaled up by Netflix with the biggest cash prize and, arguably biggest obstacles, to date.

Choi Min-ho on Run For The Money

Min-ho has joined the cast amongst many other notable celebrities.

In a Q&A ahead of the release of the Netflix show Min-ho urged everyone to watch and discussed his thoughts on joining.

He said: “I’m a little bit nervous but I also have faith in myself.”

He continued to believe in himself and said: “I’m confident I can do well.”

When asked about the hunters the K-pop singer said: “They are a bit scary, but I’m stronger than them so it will be okay.”

Fans excited to watch Choi Min-ho

As a member of one of the most popular K-pop groups of all time, Min-ho’s appearance on the show has unsurprisingly attracted attention.

Many of his fans have already praised his performance on Twitter, with one user saying “he is truly amazing”.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK