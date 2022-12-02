Shirly Chikli and Shirley Vacaint are two women who appear in the new Netflix documentary The Masked Scammer. The series dropped on Netflix on December 1 and tells the story of Gilbert Chikli.

Gilbert was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2020 per The Guardian. He led a money-making scam that involved impersonating a government minister. He conned wealthy individuals out of 80 million euros.

Gilbert committed fraud over the telephone. A silicone mask made in the likeness of government minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was also used in the scams, hence the title ‘The Masked Scammer’.

When did Shirly and Gilbert Chikli meet?

During The Masked Scammer, viewers are told Gilbert’s story through his friends, family, police officers, and more people connected to him.

His wife, Shirly, appears on the Netflix series, as well as his brother, Thierry Chikli.

Shirly and Gilbert Chikli met in 2006. After 11 months together, the two got married and had a “big wedding.”

Shirly said that “plenty of her friends” warned her that the police “were onto” Gilbert, but she still married him.

Shirly Chikli now

Speaking on The Masked Scammer, Shirly said that she lives in Ashdod, Israel.

She described herself as a “nice, friendly, simple girl.”

Shirly, 37, said that she spent most of her pregnancy alone during the Netflix show so we can assume that she and Gilbert have children together.

Gilbert reportedly has six children that he took to school before his incarceration.

However, according to The Cinemaholic, Shirly has two children.

Shirly doesn’t appear to be on social media upon the release of Netflix’s Masked Scammer.

The Cinemaholic reports that she is now a DJ and that she filed for divorce from Gilbert after he was convicted. After his arrest in Ukraine, Gilbert started an online relationship with a new woman per the Netflix documentary

What happened to Gilbert’s ‘Shirley number 1’?

Shirly Chikli isn’t the only Shirley to appear in The Masked Scammer.

Before meeting Shirly in Israel, Gilbert was in a relationship with a woman named Shirley Vacaint.

Speaking on the Netflix series, Shirley V describes herself as an “angel,” not a criminal, who does “good things with money.”

She said: “He gave me this ring when I was 25 and I still have it.”

Shirley met Gilbert at 20 years old, the two both hailed from and met in Paris.

She explained that the two “locked eyes” with one another when they were driving in separate cars and, in her words, “hit it off right away.”

Shirley said that she “liked” Gilbert’s “intelligence,”

However, she was involved in crimes alongside her former partner and was sentenced to two years in jail.

Once Gilbert moved to Israel, he “cut ties” with Shirley V, in her words.

